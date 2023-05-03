Narasimha Jayanti 2023: The auspicious time of the year is here. Every year, Narasimha Jayanti is celebrated by the Hindus with a lot of pomp and grandeur. This day observes the birth anniversary of Narasimha – the fourth avatar of Lord Vishnu. It is believed that Narasimha – the half man and half lion avatar was incarnated to triumph over the demon king Hiranyakashipu. The demon king was granted a wish by the lords and the goddesses that he cannot be killed by a human, making him immortal. However, soon he started misusing his wish. He started creating troubles for everyone in the three worlds. He started forcing devotees of Vishnu to worship him instead of the lord. When refused, the devotees were killed mercilessly.

Narasimha Jayanti 2023: Wishes, quotes, images to share with near ones

This further angered lord Vishnu, who appeared in the avatar of Narasimha and slayed the demon king Hiranyakashipu. Narasimha Jayanti celebrates the triumph of good over evil. On this day, devotees keep fast and consume only one meal a day before the auspicious day. This year, Narasimha Jayanti will be celebrated on May 4.

As we gear up to celebrate the auspicious day, here are a few wishes, messages and quotes to share with your loved ones:

Happy Narasimha Jayanti to you and your loved ones. Believe in goodness in people.

“The harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly; it is dearness only that gives everything its value. I love the man that can smile in trouble, that can gather strength from distress and grow.” ― Thomas Paine

Narasimha Jayanti will be celebrated on May 4.

On this Narasimha Jayanti, let's pledge to keep the fire of goodness burning in us and never let the darkness of evil touch us.

“The strong survive, but the courageous triumph.” ― Michael Scott

Narasimha is the fourth avatar of Lord Vishnu.

No matter how dark it may seem, the light of goodness is constant at the end of the tunnel. Happy Narasimha Jayanti.

“Somewhere in the world there is a defeat for everyone. Some are destroyed by defeat, and some made small and mean by victory. Greatness lives in one who triumphs equally over defeat and victory.” ― John Steinbeck

Narasimha appeared to slay demon king Hiranyakashipu.

“No matter how hard Evil tries, it can never quite match up to the power of Good, because Evil is ultimately self-destructive. Evil may set out to corrupt others, but in the process corrupts itself.” ― John Connolly

Narasimha Jayanti emphasises of the triumph of goodness over evil.

This Narasimha Jayanti, keep faith in Lord Vishnu and let him guide us to a life of prosperity and success.

“Surrender to your fear so you may triumph over it.” ― Simon Holt

Happy Narasimha Jayanti to everyone!

Happy Narasimha Jayanti from me and mine to you and yours. Have a great day!

