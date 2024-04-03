National Caramel Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know

National Caramel Day 2024: Caramel is unanimously every person's favourite. Be it as a topping on dessert, or a toffee, or a filling inside chocolate, caramel is that treat that is the surprise of the flavour and always ends up making our palate better. It is rich, gooey and tasty and can instantly make any dessert better. Caramel is loved and adored by people worldwide and is used in multiple food items. It is made through a complex process of caramelisation. Every year, National Caramel Day is observed to explore this flavour and learn more about it. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here's all that you need to know. Every year, National Caramel Day is observed on April 5(Freepik)

ALSO READ: Beat the heat with Caramel Frappuccino this summer. Recipe inside

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Date:

Every year, National Caramel Day is observed on April 5. This year, National Caramel Day falls on a Thursday.

History:

The history of caramel dates back a thousand years when it was called sweet balls of salt, or kurat al milh. Caramel was originally prepared by crystallising sugar in boiling water to form crunchy caramel. Later milk or cream was also added to caramel to make it chewier and softer. Making caramel is in fact a very simple process. All we need to do is increase the temperature of sugar to 170 °C (340 °F) where it breaks and forms caramel with a rich golden colour.

Significance:

The best way to observe National Caramel Day is by learning more about the process of making caramel at home. We can also explore new desserts that have caramel in them. Learning new tricks and hacks to include caramel in our homemade food items can change our palate. Food experimentations with caramel should be done on this special day. We can host a party at home with our loved ones and give them caramel treats. We can also spend the day learning a few fun facts about caramel.