Beat the heat with Caramel Frappuccino this summer. Recipe inside

Summer evenings are meant for something cold to drink. Be it fruit juice or a shake or a soft drink, with the temperature rising and the throats getting dry, we always look for something to drink. For people who love their coffee yet cannot stand the thought of sipping into a cup of hot brewed coffee in summer, can look forward to relishing on a jar of Caramel Frappuccino topped with whipped cream and lip-smacking caramel sauce. For every summer evening that you are either cuddled inside at home with a book or having fun outdoors with friends, this Caramel Frappuccino will save your day, make it better, brew more conversations and also quench your thirst.

Chef Kunal Kapur shared a super easy recipe of making Caramel Frappuccino at home with minimal ingredients on his Instagram profile a day back and we are already taking notes. Sharing the recipe here:

Ingredients:

For Caramel sauce:

½ cup Sugar

a dash Water

1 tsp Lemon juice

1 cup Dairy Cream

1½ tbsp Butter

For Caramel Frappuccino:

1½ cups Ice Cubes

¾ cup Milk (chilled)

3 tbsp Caramel Sauce

½ tbsp Coffee Powder (instant)

a dash Vanilla extract

¼ cup Whipped Cream

Method:

For making the caramel sauce, first add sugar to a pan and with a dash of water and heat it. Keep stirring the mixture till it turns amber. To the caramel, add lemon juice, dairy cream and butter and blend it together to make the caramel sauce. Keep the sauce aside to thicken with time. Meanwhile, in the blender, add ice cubes, milk, coffee powder, vanilla extract, whipped cream and the caramel sauce and blend it all together. In a glass or jar, add the mixture and top it with some whipped cream and add more caramel sauce on top to garnish the drink. Serve cold.

(Recipe: Kunal Kapur, Chef)

