Dessert cravings? Try these 3 irresistible caramel dessert recipes to satisfy your sweet tooth

A creamy, buttery caramel desserts are a delightful treat all year round. A drizzle of caramel is the best way to add instant sweetness to almost any dessert! Whether you're making homemade pies for the holidays or looking for the best ice cream toppings, caramel recipes are the perfect way to celebrate the gooey goodness of buttery caramel. Whether you're a seasoned home chef or just looking to add a touch of sweetness to your culinary repertoire, caramel opens up a world of delicious possibilities. From traditional caramel sauce to decadent caramel desserts, we've put together a list of must-try caramel recipes that will satisfy your sweet tooth and improve your culinary skills.

3 Must-Try Caramel Dessert Recipes

Eggless caramel custard

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Eggless caramel custard(Freepik)

Ingredients:

1/4 cup sugar

1 cup milk

1 cup fresh curd (dahi)

1 cup condensed milk

1 tbsp custard powder

1/2 tsp vanilla essence or vanilla extract

Method:

1. To make eggless caramel custard, heat the sugar in a small non-stick pan and caramelize the sugar on a slow flame for 3 to 4 minutes, while tilting the pan occasionally.

2. Pour the caramelized sugar at the base of an 150 mm (6’) aluminium tin. Keep aside.

3. Combine all the ingredients in a deep bowl, whisk well till no lumps remain.

4. Pour the custard mixture into caramelized tin and cover it with an aluminium foil.

5. Boil enough water in a deep pan, place a stand at the base, put the caramel custard over it.

6. Cover and cook the caramel custard on medium flame for 45 minutes or till done.

7. Remove the tin and keep aside to cool completely.

8. Refrigerate for 1 hour. Loosen the edges of the custard lightly using a knife, demould and serve the eggless caramel custard chilled.

2. Caramel Fudge

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Caramel Fudge(Freepik)

Ingredients:

1 cup brown sugar

125 gms butter

200 gms sweet condensed milk

1 tsp liquid glucose

1 tbsp honey

200 gms white chocolate, chopped

Method:

1. Heat brown sugar in a non-stick pan. Add butter and mix and cook.

2. Add condensed milk and cook, stirring continuously.

3. Add liquid glucose and honey and continue to cook, stirring continuously, till the mixture starts to leave the sides of the pan.

4. Take the pan off the heat, add white chocolate and mix well till the mixture is well blended.

5. Pour into an aluminium tray lined with cling wrap. Level the surface.

6. Cool and keep in the refrigerator to set. Cut into squares and serve.

3. Caramel Bread Pudding

(Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapoor)

Caramel Bread Pudding(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

For Caramel

Sugar ¼ cup

For Pudding

Bread Slices 6 nos

Custard Powder 3 tbsp

Milk 2 cups

Sugar ½ cup

Method:

1. Firstly, on a hot pan, add sugar and let it melt. Don’t use a spoon or spatula to stir it. Just rotate the pan to melt it evenly, till it’s golden in colour. Pour the caramel into a glass bowl or baking tin and spread it evenly.

2. Add custard powder to a blender jar. Cut the sides of the bread; this step is optional. Add the bread into the blender, along with milk, and blend them all into a smooth paste.

3. The next step is to cook the ground paste and thicken it. Use a whisk to mix it well to avoid lumps. Cook it well till it is smooth and thick.

4. Pour the paste into the glass bowl or baking tin with the caramel and tap it slightly. Now, let’s set the steamer.

5. Take a kadhai and put a ring on the base, then pour water. Cover the bowl with aluminum foil and keep it on the ring. Turn on the gas and close the lid of the kadhai. Cook it for 30 minutes on low flame.

6. Take the bowl out and remove the foil. Cool it and keep it in the refrigerator for 2 hours.

7. Time to de-mould! Keep the plate on top of the bakeware and turn it upside down. That’s it. Eggless Caramel Bread Pudding is ready to be served.

