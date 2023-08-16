You know that tingy little feeling you get when you like someone? Some say it is common sense leaving your body but for us hopeless romantics, it is the hint of love in the air, which isn’t always easy but when you find that special someone, it is definitely worth it and to hype our emotions we have National Couple's Day just around the corner, giving us a chance to tell our partner about the butterflies they give us everyday.

Date:

National Couple's Day 2023: Date, history, significance and celebration (Photo by Carly Rae Hobbins on Unsplash)

National Couple's Day is celebrated annually in the US on August 18.

History:

Throughout history from Antony and Cleopatra or Romeo and Juliet to contemporary lovebirds, couples have played significant roles in shaping societal norms, challenging traditions and redefining the way we perceive and experience love but it was only in 2010 when National Couple's Day was introduced by a company in the US as a way to promote its products. National Couple's Day quickly gained popularity and became a beloved celebration across America where over the years, it transcended its commercial roots and has become a meaningful day for couples to commemorate their journey together.

Significance:

National Couple's Day is a day dedicated to celebrating and honouring couples in romantic relationships. It is a day to recognise the love, companionship, and partnership that couples share as these celebrations often encourage couples to spend quality time together, express their affection and strengthen their bonds.

Celebration:

On National Couple's Day, people plan a romantic date night or day outing with their partner at a restaurant, a picnic in the park, a movie night at home or an adventurous activity they both enjoy, exchange thoughtful gifts that symbolise love and appreciation, take some time to write heartfelt love letters to each other that express their feelings or share how much they mean to each other, prepare a meal together at home or if possible, plan a weekend getaway or a short vacation to create new memories and strengthen their bond in a different setting.

The essence of National Couple's Day is to appreciate each other and celebrate the love you share. It is about spending quality time together and making lasting memories.

