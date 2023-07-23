National Cousins Day 2023: Date, history, significance and ways to celebrate this day with your favourite cousins

Every year, the special occasion of National Cousins Day is celebrated with much fervour. This day honours the unique and extraordinary bond we share with our cousins. Just like our siblings and friends, cousins also hold an important place in our lives. They guide us in difficult situations, give us a shoulder to cry on in tough times, create special memories, and become our confidants and pillars of support. If you have a special cousin who has lit up your world with their presence, you should definitely know more about this day and celebrate it with them.

National Cousins Day 2023 Date:

Find out the date, history, significance and ways to celebrate National Cousins Day 2023. (Pexels)

National Cousins Day is annually marked on July 24. It is the perfect day to send some love to your cousins and acknowledge the love and bond we share with them.

National Cousins Day History and Significance:

The origin of National Cousins Day is a mystery. However, reports suggest that the celebrations officially began in 1998 to cherish and celebrate our cousins. It serves a perfect occasion to come together with extended family members and express heartfelt appreciation for the love and support they bring to our lives.

Ways To Celebrate National Cousins Day:

You can celebrate Cousins Day by indulging in activities you and your cousins enjoy doing together, gifting them their favourite items, working on a surprise they will enjoy the most, going out to eat at their favourite restaurants, cooking together, spending quality time, or more. You can also organise a video chat, an online movie watch party or a game session if you both live far away. Lastly, the ultimate surprise would be to arrange a surprise family reunion or a trip to their favourite location with planned fun activities like board games, scavenger hunts, or team sports.

