5 fun ways to enjoy a cosy indoor rainy day weekend with friends and family

As you spend a rainy weekend indoors with friends and family, the room is filled with the sound of raindrops quietly hammering against windows. It's a fantastic opportunity to make unforgettable memories and laugh together with loved ones while enjoying the cosy atmosphere and shelter from the weather outside. A lovely weekend indoors with friends and family at this time of year is ideal. Nothing compares to having fun and catching up with loved ones indoors, especially when it's raining outside! Here are five excellent indoor activities you may enjoy with your loved ones to create priceless memories, from games to quiet self-care sessions. (Also read: 10 best family getaway ideas for the upcoming long weekend ) Embracing the cosy ambience and seeking refuge from the downpour outside, it's an opportune time to create cherished memories.(Unsplash)

Best family indoor weekend ideas for monsoon

Dr. Nimarta Bindra, Parenting and Lifestyle influencer, shared with HT Lifestyle some ways to enjoy a cozy indoor monsoon weekend with friends and family.

1. Game night

Do you intend to spend this weekend indoors? What better way to spend time together than playing board games? Board games like Monopoly, Game of Life, and Cluedo have long been classics and have entertained both children and adults. As you bond with your loved ones through board games, get ready to witness bouts of laughing, fun, teasing, and competitive spirit. Fast-paced card games like Monopoly Deal, Guess Who?, and 5 Alive may spice up your otherwise monotonous wet days. Gear up for exciting rounds of immersive playtime with these fun and interactive games.

2. Movie night

To spend the weekend indoors, choosing an at-home movie night might be a terrific option. Make a list of the films you wish to see with your family and friends, read it aloud, and ask each person to choose one. The most popular film is the winner! A movie marathon is another option. You may enjoy a relaxing weekend indoors with your favourite folks while viewing your fave films with some snacks in hand.

3. Make an elaborate meal together

If feeding your loved ones is your love language, there is no better way to spend the weekend than enjoying catching up while preparing delicious dishes. If you enjoy cooking together, go ahead and make a sumptuous meal, set the mood for a nice, cosy weekend indoors, and choose the perfect music to go with it.

4. Plan your next vacation

It could be great to plan a trip for your family or friends this weekend. Invite your relatives over to discuss the specifics of your upcoming vacation. Make a list of the places and dishes you wish to try. Everyone is excited and eager as you jointly prepare the itinerary for your vacation, which causes unusual and hilarious incidents. So be ready to explore new places and delicacies this weekend!

5. Spa time

Who does not like a relaxing spa day? It's far more pleasurable to provide your family with a peaceful spa experience at home. Enjoy relaxing manicures, pedicures, and massages with loved ones. Spend some much-needed time on yourself while you relax and sleep next to one another. Light some aromatherapy candles or oil diffusers to create the ideal environment for a more powerful effect.