National Nachos Day 2023: What if we tell you that there is a special day dedicated to your favourite snack? Well, it is true, and we cannot wait to celebrate the day by crunching and munching on the snack all day long. Nachos are crunchy, cheesy, spicy and delicious – they are our go-to snack for every situation. Be it hosting a house party or staying out for an outing with friends or having a low-key Sunday night at home and binging on movies, nachos are an absolute favourite. They fit every occasion and are super tasty. They are also very easy to make at home and fun to do culinary experiments with.

National Nachos Day 2023: Date, history, significance(Unsplash)

Every year, National Nachos Day is observed to celebrate this delicious snack. As we gear up to celebrate National Nachos Day for this year, here are a few things to know.

Date:

Every year, National Nachos Day is celebrated on November 6. this year, National Nachos Day will be celebrated on a Monday.

History:

The origin of nachos is traced back to Piedras Negras, Mexico – across the border of Texas, USA. In 1943, the wives of the American soldiers stationed nearby came to visit a restaurant that belonged to Ignacio Nacho Anaya. However, it was already late and there were not many ingredients left in the kitchen to make a proper meal. So, he made an experimental dish with tortillas, shredded cheese and jalapeno peppers. He baked everything together and served his guests. When the women asked the name of the dish, he said, "Nacho’s Especiales." Since then, Nachos came to be loved and enjoyed by people across the world.

Significance:

The best way to celebrate National Nachos Day is by visiting Piedras Negras – the place where it all started. Moderna Restaurant is where Ignacio Nacho Anaya used to work, and you can have nachos there to celebrate the special day.

