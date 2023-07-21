National Parent's Day 2023: Parents are gifts from God. From the day we are born to the day that our parents are alive, we are always basking in their unconditional love. Parents show us the importance of unconditional love – even when we make mistakes and fall down, they are always there to help us out. They are the angels we have, always showering us with love, care and affection. Our parents have our backs, no matter what. We are always shielded with their love from everything negative in the world. Every year, a day is dedicated to parents – a day to celebrate them and thank them for all that they have done for us and helped us to become better versions of ourselves.

National Parent's Day 2023: Wishes, images, messages to share with your parents

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The fourth Sunday of the month of July is celebrated as National Parent's Day. This year, it will be celebrated on July 23. As we gear up to celebrate the day, here is a list of wishes, messages and quotes to share with your parents on the special day and remind them how lucky you are to have them close to you.

ALSO READ: How parents can identify and support their child's passions and talents

God could not be everywhere and hence he made parents to guide us through life. Happy national Parent's Day.

“The best inheritance a parent can give his children is a few minutes of his time each day.” –O. A. Battista

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

National Parent's Day is celebrated on fourth Sunday of July.

Every day is Parent's Day when you have their unconditional love and affection. We are lucky to have you with us.

“A parent’s love is whole no matter how many times divided.” –Robert Brault

National Parent's Day will be celebrated on July 23 this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You are the guiding light of my life, and I would have been lost without your love and care. Thank you for being with me. Happy Parent's Day.

“Love your parents and treat them with loving care. For you will only know their value when you see their empty chair.” –Anonymous

This day is dedicated to parents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We never know the love of a parent till we become parents ourselves.” –Henry Ward Beecher

The unconditional love of parents is celebrated on this day.

Happy Parent's Day to you and yours from me and mine. May God bless them with happiness and good health forever.

"What it's like to be a parent: It's one of the hardest things you'll ever do but in exchange it teaches you the meaning of unconditional love." - Nicholas Sparks

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Happy National Parent's Day to everyone!

On this day, I pray to God to give my parents with the best of health, happiness and peace.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tapatrisha Das Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.