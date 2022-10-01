Navratri 2022 Day 7: Who is Maa Kalaratri? Know all about day 7 puja vidhi, timings, significance, samagri, and more

The ongoing festival of Navratri is celebrated all across the country by the devotees of Goddes Durga. The nine-day festivities symbolize the victory of good over evil as Goddess Shakti killed the demon Mahishasura during this time. Each day of this festival is dedicated to nine avatars of Shakti, and they are called Navdurgas. After worshipping Maa Katyayani on Shashthi, worshippers honour Maa Kalaratri on the seventh day of Navratri or Saptami. This year, it falls on October 2, Sunday.

Who is Maa Kalaratri?

It is believed that when Goddess Parvati removed her outer golden skin to kill demons, she was known as Goddess Kalaratri. Kalaratri is the most ferocious form of Maa Durga. She has a dark complexion, rides a donkey, wears a garland of skulls around her neck, and has four hands. Her right hands are in Abhaya (protecting) and Varada (blessing) Mudra, and she holds a sword and the deadly iron hook in her left hands. She is also known as Goddess Shubhankari, Goddess Kalratri and Goddess Kaalratri. Her name is formed with two words - Kala means death, and Ratri stands for darkness. Thus, Kalaratri is the one who brings the 'death of darkness'.

Story of Maa Kalaratri:

Hindu mythology says that when Shumbha and Nishumbha defeated the Gods with the help of Chanda, Munda and Raktabeej, Indra and other Gods prayed to Goddess Parvati. She created Goddess Chandi to kill them. While Goddess Chandi killed the other demons, she couldn't defeat Chanda, Munda and Raktabeej. It is believed that she created Maa Kalaratri from her forehead to end them.

Maa Kalaratri fought with both demons. While Goddess Kalaratri killed Chanda and Munda, it was tricky for her to defeat Raktabeej. He had a boon from Lord Brahma that allowed every drop of his blood falling on the ground to transform into his clone. Undeterred, Maa Kalaratri began drinking the blood of Raktabeej's clones. She eventually killed him. (Also Read: Navratri 2022: When is Maha Ashtami and Navami? Know date and shubh muhurat)

Navratri 2022 Day 7 Puja Timings:

This year, day seven of Navratri or Saptami falls on Sunday, October 2. The first day of Saraswati Puja during Navratri also takes place on this day and is known as Saraswati Avahan (invocation of the Goddess). According to Drik Panchang, Saraswati Avahan falls on October 2, and the muhurat will last from 08:52 am to 02:32 pm. The Mula Nakshatra will begin at 03:11 am on October 2 and end at 01:53 am on October 3.

Additionally, the Saptami will be up to 06:47 pm, Brahma Muhurta will last from 04:37 am to 05:26 am, and Abhijit Muhurta will start from 11:46 am and last till 12:34 pm.

Navratri 2022 Day 7 Puja Vidhi and Samagri:

On Saptami, devotees should wake up early, take a bath and wear new clothes. A bhog of jaggery or dishes made with jaggery and Night blooming jasmine should be offered to Maa Kalaratri. Worshippers can also perform the sringar puja on Saptami night by offering sindoor, kajal, comb, hair oil, shampoo, nail paint, and lipstick. Two sets of the products should be used for this ritual - one set can be later donated to temples, and the other can be used at home as prasad.

Navratri 2022 Day 7 Significance:

Maa Kalaratri governs the planet Shani, eliminates the harmful effects of the planet from her devotees' life and brings them happiness. She protects them from all evils, blesses them with whatever they seek in life, and removes obstacles and sorrows. The Goddess is worshipped during Navratri as she can destroy all darkness and bring peace to the world.

Navratri 2022 Day 7 Colour:

The colour of day seventh of Navratri is orange. It represents warmth and is full of positive energy. Devotees of Maa Durga and her seventh avatar, Maa Kalaratri, can wear clothes of this shade to mark Saptami.

Navratri 2022 Day 7 Maa Kalaratri Bhog:

Maa Kalaratri is offered jaggery or sweets made with jaggery as bhog on the seventh day or Saptami of Navratri.

Maa Kalaratri Puja Mantra and Prarthana:

1) Om Devi Kalaratryai Namah

2) Ekaveni Japakarnapura Nagna Kharasthita

Lamboshthi Karnikakarni Tailabhyakta Sharirini

Vamapadollasalloha Latakantakabhushana

Vardhana Murdhadhwaja Krishna Kalaratrirbhayankari