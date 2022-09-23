Navratri 2022: Know all about the nine avatars of Maa Durga worshipped on each day of Navratri

Shardiya Navratri 2022: One of the most significant and auspicious Hindu festivals of Navratri is celebrated with much pomp across the country. It is marked for nine days and nights and honours Goddess Durga. Devotees of Maa Durga follow several rituals, observe fasts (vrats), prepare special dishes, read shlokas, clean their homes, worship Maa Durga, and wear new clothes during this time. Apart from this, each day of Navratri honours the nine avatars of Maa Durga or Shakti, also known as Navdurga or the Nine Forms of Durga. Drik Panchang says the concept of Navdurga originates from Goddess Parvati, who is considered the supreme power among all Goddesses. Devotees worship the nine avatars of Maa Durga and pray for prosperity in their homes and lives.

The nine avatars of Maa Durga

This year, Navratri will start on Monday, September 26, and end on Wednesday, October 5. Pratipada - the first ritual of Ghatasthapana (pot or Kalash sthapana) - marks the beginning of the nine-day festival. Check out the list of all the nine avatars of Maa Durga and the days on which they will be worshipped during Navratri.

September 26 - Maa Shailputri (Ghatasthapana)

The first day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Shailputri. Maa Shailputri is the avatar of Goddess Parvati when she took birth as Lord Himalaya's daughter, according to Drik Panchang. In Sanskrit, Shail means the mountain. Therefore, she is known as Shailputri, the daughter of the mountain.

September 27 - Maa Brahmacharini

Devotees worship Maa Brahmacharini on the second day. She is symbolic of the severe penance carried out by Goddess Parvati. In this form, Maa Parvati was a great Sati.

September 28 - Maa Chandraghanta

Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped on the third day. She is also known as Chandrakhanda, Chandika or Rannchandi, and has ten arms and holds an assortment of weapons in her hands.

September 29 - Maa Kushmanda

Devotees pray to Maa Kushmanda on the fourth day. Maa Kushmanda is known to have created the universe with her smile. The goddess rides a lion and is depicted with eight hands holding a kamandalu, bow, arrow, lotus, trident, a jar of nectar, mace and a discus.

September 30 - Maa Skandmata

Maa Skandmata is worshipped on the fifth day. Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati's son, Kartikeya, is also known as Skand, and that's how this form of the Goddess derives her name.

October 1 - Maa Katyayani

Day six honours Maa Katyayani. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva combined their energies to create Maa Katyayani, who killed the demon Mahishasura.

October 2 - Maa Kaalratri

Maa Kaalratri is worshipped on the seventh day. She is the fiercest form of goddess Durga, rides a donkey, and has a dark complexion and long untied hair. It is said that when Goddess Parvati removed her outer golden skin to kill demons named Shumbha and Nishumbha, she was known as Goddess Kalaratri.

October 3 - Maa Mahagauri (Durga Ashtami)

Maa Mahagauri is worshipped on the eighth day of Navratri. She symbolizes purity, serenity and tranquillity. Devotees pray to her in earnest, as it is believed that she can fulfil all their desires.

October 4 - Maa Siddhidatri (Maha Navami)

Devotees pray to Maa Siddhidatri on the ninth day of Navratri. She is the ninth form of Maa Durga. Goddess Siddhidatri takes away ignorance from her devotees and grants them knowledge.

October 5 marks the auspicious occasion of Durga Visarjan and Vijayadashami (Dussehra).