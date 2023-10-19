Navratri 2023 Day 5: Who is Maa Skanda Mata? Significance, puja vidhi, timing, samagri for Day 5 of Shardiya Navratri

Shardiya Navratri, also known as Maha Navratri, is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated during the autumn season. This year, the festival is being celebrated with great fanfare and devotion across India from October 15 to October 24. The veneration of Goddess Durga is the focus of this period of intense devotion, prayer and cultural celebration. The days of this festival are marked by a variety of ceremonies and traditions, each with its own special significance. Each day of the festival, known as Navratri, which means 'nine nights', is dedicated to the worship of the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga. The nine avatars are Maa Siddhidatri, Maa Mahagauri, Maa Brahmcharini, Maa Shailputri, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandmata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri and Maa Chandraghanta. (Also read: Shardiya Navratri colours 2023: Day-wise colours and their significance for devotees )

Shardiya Navratri 2023: An avatar of Maa Durga, Skanda Mata is the epitome of motherly love.

The fifth day of Shardiya Navratri will be observed on Thursday, October 19 and on this day the devotees will worship Goddess Skandmata. If you and your family members are celebrating the festival, you should know about Maa Skandmata. From the significance and puja vidhi to the timing and samagri, here is everything you need to know about the fifth day of Shardiya Navratri.

Who is Maa Skandmata? Navratri 2023 Day 5 significance:

On the fifth day of Navratri, Skandami - which means "Mother of Skanda (Kartikeya)" - is honoured. She is the fifth manifestation of Goddess Durga and represents compassion, motherhood and a heart full of love. She rides on a lion and wears yellow. Maa Skandmata has four hands, one of which holds the infant Kartikeya. On this day, devotees worship this avatar in an effort to banish 'negative thoughts' and achieve health, wealth and prosperity.

Navratri 2023 Day 5 colour:

The colour of the day is yellow, which is a symbol of joy and optimism. It is also associated with happiness, cheerfulness and brightness. Wearing yellow on this day bestows Skandamata's blessings of joy, abundance and harmony.

Navratri 2023 Day 5 Puja Vidhi, Samagri and Shubh Muhurat:

According to Drik Panchang the Chaturthi Tithi during Shardiya Navratri falls on October 19. The Brahma Muhurta will start from 04:43 AM and end at 05:33 AM on the same day. While Vijaya Muhurat is from 02:00 PM to 02:46 PM. There is no Abhijit Muhurta on this day. On this day, Maa Skandmata is offered yellow flowers, gangajal, kumkum and ghee. A special bhog consisting of a variety of banana-based delicacies is also offered to the goddess.

Maa Skandmata Puja Mantra, Prathana, Stuti and Stotra for Day 5:

1. Om Devi Skandamatayai Namah॥

2. Simhasanagata Nityam Padmanchita Karadvaya।

Shubhadastu Sada Devi Skandamata Yashasvini॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Skandamata Rupena Samsthita।

3. Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Aim Bijalinka Devi Padayugmadharapara।

4. Hridayam Patu Sa Devi Kartikeyayuta॥

Shri Hrim Hum Aim Devi Parvasya Patu Sarvada।

Sarvanga Mein Sada Patu Skandamata Putraprada॥

Vanavanamritem Hum Phat Bija Samanvita।

Uttarasya Tathagne Cha Varune Nairiteavatu॥

Indrani Bhairavi Chaivasitangi Cha Samharini।

Sarvada Patu Mam Devi Chanyanyasu Hi Dikshu Vai॥

