Navratri 2023 Day 3: Who is Maa Chandraghanta? Significance, puja vidhi, timing, samagri for day 3 of Shardiya Navratri

Devotees of Maa Durga worship Maa Chandraghanta on the third day of Navratri. The nine-day festival began on October 15 and will end on October 24. Hindus observe four Navratris annually, and the one that falls in autumn in the lunar month of Ashwin is Shardiya Navratri. People worship Maa Durga and her nine forms, the Navadurgas, during this period. They are Maa Shailputri, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri. If you and your loved ones are observing the festival and keeping the Navratri fasts this year, you should know about Maa Chandraghanta. Read the significance, puja vidhi, timing, samagri, mantra and more for day 2 of Shardiya Navratri inside. Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped on the third day of Navratri.(Pinterest)

Who is Maa Chandraghanta? Navratri 2023 Day 3 significance

Maa Chandraghanta is the married avatar of Maa Parvati. Drik Panchang says Maa Mahagauri started adorning her forehead with a half Moon or Chandra after marrying Lord Shiva. Thus, she was known as Goddess Chandraghanta. She mounts a tigress, is depicted with ten hands, carries a lotus flower, arrow, Dhanush and Japa Mala in her four right hands, and keeps the fifth right hand in Abhaya Mudra and the fifth left hand in Varada Mudra.

Maa Chandraghanta is known to be the peaceful form of Maa Parvati. It is believed that the sound of the moon and bell on her forehead expel all types of spirits away from her devotees. According to legends, during her battle with the demons, the sound produced by her bell sent thousands of wicked demons to the abode of the God of Death.

Navratri 2023 Day 3 Puja Vidhi, Samagri, Colour and Timing:

The third day of Navratri falls on October 17. The Brahma Muhurat of Tritiya Tithi will begin at 4:42 am and end at 5:33 am. The Abhijit Muhurat is from 11:43 pm to 12:29 pm, and the Amrit Kal will last from 11:23 am and ends at 1:02 pm.

The colour for Day 3 of Shardiya Navratri is Red. To perform the Navratri Day 3 puja, devotees should wake early and wear new clothes. Place the idol of the Goddess on a chowki or your puja sthaan and bathe it with Kesar, Ganga Jal, and Kewra. Then, dress the Goddess in gold-coloured clothes and offer her yellow flowers, Jasmine, panchamrit and mishri. A special bhog of kheer is also offered to Maa Chandraghanta. Lastly, the goddess is offered kheer as prasad during the puja.

Navratri 2023 Day 3 Puja Mantra, Prathana, Stuti and Stotra:

1) Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah

2) Pindaja Pravararudha Chandakopastrakairyuta

Prasadam Tanute Mahyam Chandraghanteti Vishruta

3) Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Chandraghanta Rupena Samsthit

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

4) Apaduddharini Tvamhi Adya Shaktih Shubhparam

Animadi Siddhidatri Chandraghante Pranamamyaham

Chandramukhi Ishta Datri Ishtam Mantra Swarupinim

Dhanadatri, Anandadatri Chandraghante Pranamamyaham

Nanarupadharini Ichchhamayi Aishwaryadayinim

Saubhagyarogyadayini Chandraghante Pranamamyaham

