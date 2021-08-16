Navroz 2021: Vahbbiz Dorabjee on her plans for Parsi New Year, favourite food

For TV actress Vahbbiz Dorabjee of Bahu Humari Rajni Kant fame, Navroz 2021 or Parsi New Year 2021 will be a family affair. The day marks the beginnig of Iranian calendar and is observed by Parsi and Irani community across the world. Navroz is being celebrated on August 16, 2021 this year. "Navroz time is a happy time for us," Vahbbiz told HT Digital over a telephonic conversation, adding excitedly that she would be leaving for Goa in a couple of days to bring in the Parsi New Year.

The actress says that Navroz is of great significance for them and they like to celebrate it over a couple of days by eating good food, travelling and having family get together.

How Vahbbiz starts her day on Navroz

On this day, people clean their houses, decorate it and pray for everyone's well being. Vahbbiz says that she enthusiastically takes part in prayers called Jashan that are performed by a high priest on the day of Navroz.

Coronavirus pandemic stalled the travel plans of many last year, but this year as the number of cases have come down, people are heading to their favourite destinations, of course, taking covid precautions. "We are planning a trip to Goa in the next few days," says Vahbbiz.

Vahbizz's favourite Navroz food

The actress of Pyaar Ki Ye Ek Kahaani fame loves to gorge on her favourite delicacies on the occasion of Navroz and shares with us her favourite Navroz food.

1. Dhun Dar or Mora Dal Chawal

Parsis make this to mark any special occasion, especially new year. Dhun (wealth) Dar (dal) is made from toover dal, rice, and spices like cardomom, cinnamon stick apart from the usual garlic, cumin seeds. It is served with steamed rice and any of the accompaniments like Boti or Patra ni Machi.

Parsis cook Mora Dal Chawal on auspicious days (Pinterest)

2. Parsi Sev

A festival or special occasion is not complete without a dessert and on Navroz Parsis love to cook Sevaiyyan. Vermicelli and dry fruits like almonds, raisins etc are roasted in ghee in a wok and a sugar syrup flavoured with nutmeg and cardamom is added to it.

Parsi Sev is cooked in ghee and garnished with fry fruits. (YouTube)

3. Strawberry Rava

This is Vahbbiz's personal favourite and this is basically made from suji, fresh strawberry, mawa, almond powder, sugar and ghee.

"We also like to go out for dinner with family on this day," added Vahbbiz.

