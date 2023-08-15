Navroz Mubarak 2023: Best wishes, images, messages, greetings to share with loved ones to wish them Happy Parsi New Year

The auspicious festival of Navroz, also known as Nowruz, holds much significance for the Parsi community across the globe. Navroz literally translates to 'new day'. Emerging from one of the world's oldest religions - Zoroastrianism, the first day of the Zoroastrian calendar, Farvardin, is observed on March 21 around the time of the vernal equinox as the triumph of spring over darkness. While Parsi New Year falls in March globally, India celebrates it nearly 200 days after the world because the Indian Parsi community follows the Shahenshahi calendar. This year, Parsi New Year falls on August 16 (Wednesday) in India.

Check out Navroz Mubarak best wishes, images, messages, and greetings to share with loved ones on Parsi New Year. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wish your loved ones Happy Parsi New Year or Navroz Mubarak with these wishes. (HT Photo)

Navroz or Nowruz marks the beginning of the Iranian or Persian New Year, celebrated globally by different ethnicities for over 3,000 years. To celebrate the day, we have curated some wishes and images you can send to your friends and family. Scroll through to check it out.

Parsi New Year or Navroz Wishes, Images, Greetings and Messages:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Praying for you and your family's happiness, prosperity and well-being. May you all have an amazing year ahead. Navroz Mubarak.

Parsi New Year or Navroz falls on August 16 for the Indian Parsi community. (HT Photo)

I wish you and your family a joyous Nowruz. May your life be filled with joy, achievements, and wellness.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

May love, bravery, wisdom, contentment, health, patience, cleanliness be by your side. Nowruz Mubarak.

Navroz literally translates to 'new day'. (HT Photo)

May the Navroz magic bring you joy, success, and health in the coming year. I wish you the best of luck. Happy Parsi New Year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

May this Navroz bring along brighter days for you. May you enjoy this occasion with memorable celebrations. Wishing you Happy Parsi New Year.

India celebrates Navroz nearly 200 days after the world. (HT Photo)

May this Parsi New Year mark the beginning of a new chapter of your life full of new dreams and new hopes. Warm wishes on Navroz to you and your loved ones. Navroz Mubarak.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All things bright and beautiful, good and true, fine and wonderful, I wish for all these things for you today and always. Navroz Mubarak.

Indian Parsi community follows the Shahenshahi calendar. (HT Photo)

Nowruz Mubarak to my most valuable friend. This New Year can be your opportunity to shine.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nowruz comes in a rainbow of colours, and we hope you get to use them all to paint your lives with happiness and prosperity. Wishing everybody a colourful Navroz.

It is believed Navroz has been celebrated for the past 3,000 years. (HT Photo)

A new year offers you a chance to write the most beautiful chapter of your life. Happy Parsi New Year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}