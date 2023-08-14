Navroz 2023: Date, history, significance and celebration of Parsi New Year in India

Navroz- translated to 'a new day' - is the time to welcome the new year for Parsi community. Also known as Nowruz or Persian New Year, the first day of Zoroastrian calendar Farvardin is observed all over the world on March 21 around the time of vernal equinox as the triumph of spring over darkness. Rooted in Zoroastrianism, the festival is celebrated in many countries which have Persian cultural influence like India, Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, and parts of Central Asia. On this day, Parsis in India clean their homes, decorate it, wear new clothes, pray to God for happiness and prosperity and invite friends over for a good time and hearty meal. (Also read: Parsi New Year: 4 delicious traditional recipes for a memorable feast) Nowruz for India falls in July or August and this year Parsi New Year will be observed on August 16 (Wednesday).(Instagram/FoodFood)

Date of Navroz in India

The Parsi community in India celebrates Navroz nearly 200 days after the rest of the world as it follows the Shahenshahi calendar. Nowruz for India falls in July or August and this year Parsi New Year will be observed on August 16 (Wednesday).

History of Navroz

Navroz is believed to be 3000 years old festival and emerged from one of world's oldest religions Zoroastrianism. Zoroastrians believe it is the time of spiritual renewal and physical rejuvenation. People express gratitude and seek blessings for happiness, prosperity and good luck. Parsi New Year is also related to the life of Jamshid, a Persian king of mythology. In India, it is believed that souls of the dead return to earth to see their loved ones.

Significance and celebration of Navroz

Ten days before the festival, Parsis pray and remember family members and ancestors who are not around anymore. It is believed that the souls of the dead visit their family and loved ones during this time to bless them. On the day of Navroz, after taking bath, house is cleaned and decorated with beautiful rangolis, post which family members remember the departed ones and seek their blessings. Many people visit temples on this day to offer prayers. Navroz in India is mainly celebrated in the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra. Some of the popular Parsi dishes are Farcha, Jardaloo chicken, Patra Ni Machhi, Ravo among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON