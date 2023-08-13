Parsi New Year: 4 delicious traditional recipes for a memorable feast

Parsi New Year, also known as "Navroz," is a vibrant celebration that marks the beginning of the Zoroastrian calendar year. The Parsi community deeply values this auspicious day, which is usually celebrated on August 16 or 17. Navroz is a time of rebirth, introspection, and celebration when people gather to pray, partake in customary feasts, and practise a variety of rituals that pay homage to their rich cultural past. As the Parsi community ushers in a new year, a mood of optimism and harmony prevails, making Navroz a treasured season of joy and deep ties. Parsi New Year not only marks the beginning of a fresh calendar year for the Zoroastrian community but also brings with it a delectable array of traditional culinary delights. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)

As families gather to celebrate this auspicious occasion, the aroma of time-honoured recipes fills the air, creating a sense of nostalgia and togetherness. Here are some cherished Parsi recipes that have stood the test of time, offering a taste of authenticity and culture. (Also read: Bhonu to pick: An RTI effort is reviving lost Parsi recipes )

Delicious Parsi Recipes You Must Try

Sali Marghi

(Recipe by Chef Kayzad)

Ingredients:

Salli as required

4 chicken legs on the bone

1 tablespoon oil

3-4 green cardamoms

6-8 black peppercorns

3-5 cloves

1 inch cinnamon

1 medium onion, finely chopped

½ teaspoon cumin seeds

1 medium tomato, finely chopped

3 teaspoons ginger-garlic paste

1½ teaspoons red chilli powder

½ teaspoon turmeric powder

2 teaspoons coriander powder

¾ teaspoon cumin powder

3-4 tablespoons tomato puree

Salt to taste

½ tablespoon chopped jaggery

1 tablespoon Parsi vinegar

Chopped fresh coriander leaves for garnishing

Method:

1. Heat oil in a deep non-stick pan. Add green cardamoms, black peppercorns, cloves, cinnamon and onion and sauté till onion turns golden.

2. Add cumin seeds and sauté for 1 minute. Add tomato and 2 teaspoons ginger-garlic paste, mix and cook till tomato turns soft and pulpy.

3. Add 1 teaspoon chilli powder, ¼ teaspoon turmeric powder, 1 teaspoon coriander powder, ½ teaspoon cumin powder and tomato puree and sauté for 1 minute. Add ½ cup water, mix and cook on low heat for 7-8 minutes.

4. Take chicken legs in a bowl. Add salt, remaining turmeric powder, remaining chilli powder, remaining cumin powder, remaining coriander powder and remaining ginger-garlic paste, mix and set aside for 10 minutes.

5. Add marinated chicken legs to the cooked tomato mixture and mix on high heat. Add salt, jaggery and Parsi vinegar, mix and cook for 1-2 minutes.

6. Add ½ cup water, mix and cook on low heat for 15-20 minutes or till chicken is done.

7. Top with salt and serve hot garnished with coriander leaves.

2. Aleti Paleti

(Recipe by Chef Kayzad)

Ingredients:

15 grams of mutton kidney fat, chopped

1 tablespoon oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

1 tablespoon ginger-green chilli-cumin seed paste

200 grams of mutton liver, cut into small pieces

50 grams mutton lungs, cut into small pieces

2 mutton kidneys, halved

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

2 teaspoons coriander powder

Salt to taste

1 large potato, peeled, cut into cubes and fried

2-4 fresh coriander sprigs + for garnishing

Pav for serving

Method:

1. Heat oil in a non-stick pan. Add kidney fat and sauté for 1 minute. Add onion and sauté till golden.

2. Add garlic and sauté for 1 minute. Add ginger-green chilli-cumin seed paste, mix well and sauté for 1 minute.

3. Add liver, lungs and kidney, mix and cook for 1 minute. Add chilli powder, coriander powder and salt, mix and cook for 1-2 minutes.

4. Add some water, mix and cook on low heat for 10-12 minutes. Add fried potato and mix well.

5. Finely chop 2-4 coriander sprigs, add to the cooked mutton mixture and mix well.

6. Garnish with a coriander sprig and serve hot with pav.

3. Dhansak dal

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Ingredients:

For Dhansak Dal

1/2 cup toovar (arhar) dal, washed and drained

2 tsp yellow moong dal (split yellow gram), washed and drained

2 tsp masoor (split red lentil) dal, washed and drained

2 tsp urad dal (split black lentils), washed and drained

1/4 cup chopped brinjals (baingan/eggplant)

1/4 cup chopped potatoes

1/4 cup chopped bottle gourd (dudhi / lauki)

1/4 cup chopped red pumpkin (bhopla / kaddu)

1/4 cup finely chopped spring onions whites and greens

1/2 cup chopped tomatoes

1 tsp oil

2 tbsp tamarind (imli) pulp

salt to taste

To be ground into a smooth paste (using 3 tbsp water )

4 garlic (lehsun) cloves

3 whole dry kashmiri red chillies

1 tsp coriander (dhania) seeds

1/2 tsp cumin seeds (jeera)

1 green chilli

4 peppercorns (kalimirch)

4 cloves (laung / lavang)

1 cardamom (elaichi)

2 tbsp chopped coriander (dhania)

Method:

1. To make dhansak dal, combine the toovar dal, yellow moong dal, masoor dal, urad dal, 2 cups of water, brinjal, potatoes, bottle gourd, red pumpkin, tomatoes , spring onions whites and greens and salt in a pressure cooker, mix well and pressure cook for 3 whistles.

2. Allow the steam to escape before opening the lid.

3. Blend in a mixer to a smooth dal-vegetable mixture. Keep aside.

4. Heat the oil in a deep non-stick kadhai, add the prepared paste and cook on a medium flame for 1 to 2 minutes, while stirring continuously.

5. Add the dal-vegetable mixture, ½ cup of water, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 5 minutes.

6. Add the tamarind pulp and salt, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 2 to 3 minute, stirring once in between.

7. Serve the dhansak dal hot with brown rice.

4. Parsi Mawa Cake

(Recipe by Chef Ranveer Brar)

Ingredients:

1 cup Refined flour

½ tsp Baking powder

½ tsp Cardamom powder

Pinch of Salt

75 gms Butter

¾ cup Sugar

75 gms Mawa, grated

2 Eggs, beaten, at room temperature

75 ml Milk

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180* Celsius and line the circular baking tin with butter paper.

2. Add butter to a bowl and start whisking using an electric hand blender. Whisk until it turns a little creamy.

3. Add in sugar and grated mawa, and whisk until the mixture turns pale in colour and achieves a creamy and fluffy texture.

4. Add in beaten eggs and whisk till combined well.

5. Add baking powder, cardamom powder and half of the flour, and whisk till smooth.

6. Add in the other half of the flour and whisk to form a smooth batter.

7. Lastly add in milk while whisking continuously to achieve a lump-free batter.

8. Batter should be of smooth and flowing consistency.

9. Pour the batter into the prepared lined tin.

10. Place the tin in the preheated oven and bake for 40- 45 minutes, until the knife comes out clean.

11. Once it comes out clean, remove it from the oven and let it cool down to room temperature.

12. Cut and serve along with a cup of hot tea.