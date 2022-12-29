New Year 2023: Best New Year resolutions that are also easy to accomplish

New Year 2023: Having a big-picture in mind helps you have a better perspective and take sound decisions in life. When it comes to setting New Year resolutions, however, we often look at them as checklist not as something which will bring everlasting and positive changes in life. Be it weight loss, a better mental health, spending less, spending more time outdoors or being kinder to yourself, there are some common resolutions people try to accomplish every year but in vain. Maybe one should focus on 'what they really want' instead of what 'they want to show to people' for better outcome. (Also read: New Year 2023: Why is January 1 celebrated as New Year? History, significance, traditions and all you need to know)

"With so many lofty new year resolutions out there, putting together a plan that works – and, more importantly, one that you can stick with – can seem daunting. There are a host of easy-to-accomplish New Year resolutions that everyone can give a go. The new year's resolutions’ list can be a cliché and unending. What if achieving your goal in 2023 could be more accessible than ever? You can focus on dividing the resolutions into three parts: physical, mental and spiritual,"- says Dr Chandni Tugnait, M.D. (Alternative Medicines), Psychotherapist, Life Coach, Business Coach, NLP Expert, Healer, Founder & Director - Gateway of Healing.

1. Physical

One should focus on creating a healthy lifestyle by eating a balanced diet and exercising regularly. Eating healthy food will provide the necessary nutrients to the body, and regular exercise will help keep one fit and active. Engaging in activities such as yoga or brisk walking will not only help with fitness goals but also help clear the mind and relax body muscles. Additionally, sleeping early at night and waking up early in the morning can benefit overall health. For those who love outdoor activities, it's essential to take proper precautions like wearing sunscreen and drinking plenty of fluids during summer days for the prevention of sunburns or dehydration.

2. Mental

Mental health is an essential aspect of life which should not be neglected. Practicing mindfulness techniques such as deep breathing, meditation or journaling can help reduce stress levels and increase focus on things that matter most. Additionally, spending quality time with family or friends can increase happiness by making meaningful connections with people close to us. Taking up hobbies like reading, painting or learning a new language can provide a perfect outlet for creative expression as well as much-needed peace of mind when life becomes overwhelming.

3. Spiritual

Lastly, one should focus on enriching their inner spirit by engaging in spiritual practices like praying, chanting mantras or meditating on positivity and gratitude. It’s important to find purpose in life and stay motivated towards achieving it step by step while maintaining faith and resilience no matter what challenges come our way. Connecting with God/higher power through prayer or meditation helps set positive intentions for personal growth and development throughout the year ahead, which leads to higher levels of satisfaction and contentment from within oneself.

"Making resolutions shouldn't feel like a punishment but rather an opportunity for growth and exploration within our own lives; following through these well-thought-out resolutions allows one to inch towards success in 2023 while keeping overall well-being in mind," concludes Dr Tugnait.