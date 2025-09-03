Parivartini Ekadashi 2025 vrat katha: Parivartini Ekadashi today; parana time, ekadashi tithi start and end, rituals

Parivartini Ekadashi 2025: In 2025, the auspicious Hindu festival of Parivartini Ekadashi falls on September 3. The day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and his worship. Hindu devotees observe a fast on this day, visit temples to worship Lord Vishnu, and seek his blessings. If you are loved ones observe this festival, here's everything you need to know about it. Parivartini Ekadashi 2025: Parivartini Ekadashi reminds devotees to never be proud after giving charity. (Pinterest)

Parivartini Ekadashi 2025: Ekadashi tithi and parana time

Ekadashi is observed twice a month, during the Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha. Parivartini Ekadashi is one of the auspicious Ekadashi fasts, which falls on the eleventh day of the Hindu month of Bhadrapada in the Shukla Paksha, which corresponds to late August and early September.

According to Drik Panchang, here are the timings you should keep in mind:

Vrat Parana (breaking the fast) time: On September 4, 1:36 PM to 4:07 PM

Time of end of Hari Vasara on parana tithi: 10:18 AM

Ekadashi date starts: September 3, 2025, at 3:53 AM

Ekadashi date ends: September 4, 2025, at 4:21 AM

Parivartini Ekadashi 2025: Vrat katha and rituals

According to the Hindu mythology, Parivartini Ekadashi reminds devotees to never be proud after giving charity. It is believed that the Parivartini Ekadashi vrat katha was recited by Lord Krishna to Arjun. Listening to the story of Parivartini Ekadashi, or Jayanti Ekadashi, destroys our sins, and worshipping Lord Vishnu gives the fruit of worshipping Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh together.

On Parivartini Ekadashi, one form of Vishnu rests on Sheshnag, and another stays with Bali. Fasting, donating silver, rice, and curd, and keeping vigil all night on this Ekadashi grants freedom from sins and the merit of performing an Ashwamedha Yajna.

On this day, devotees should offer jaggery, gram lentils, raisins, satvik kheer, fruits, dry fruits, panchamarit, and sweets to Lord Vishnu. While performing aarti, they should recite the mantra, "Mantra: Om Namo Narayana, Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya, Om Vishnave Namah.

Additionally, wake up early and take a bath, then visit the temple or clean the temple inside your home to prepare for puja. Offer water to Lord Vishnu, and anoint the lord with panchamrit, tulsi leaves, and Ganga water. You can also offer sandalwood and yellow flowers. Light a ghee lamp in the temple, and if possible, keep a fast.