IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Festivals / Pongal 2021: Kolam, rice, and prayers for a better year ahead
A devotee uses her mobile phone torch as she cooks a rice dish as devotees attend Pongal celebrations early morning on January 14, 2021.(Reuters)
A devotee uses her mobile phone torch as she cooks a rice dish as devotees attend Pongal celebrations early morning on January 14, 2021.(Reuters)
festivals

Pongal 2021: Kolam, rice, and prayers for a better year ahead

With fun, food and frolic at home, Pongal celebrations in Delhi-NCR will be an intimate affair as the Tamil community prays to the Sun god for a brighter year ahead.
READ FULL STORY
By Mallika Bhagat
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:49 PM IST

As most in north India prepare khichdi to usher Makar Sankranti today, those from the south, in the Capital, are geared up for the harvest festival of Pongal, which is also dedicated to the Sun God, and in some Tamilian households is celebrated till January 17. But amid the pandemic, the celebrations will be mostly among close family and friends only.

Keeping up the tradition

“While we don’t celebrate the festival as elaborately as we did in Tamil Nadu, we try to assimilate all important aspects of it on a smaller scale,” says Shivani S Raj, a graduate from DU, who is planning to celebrate Pongal with her family at home. Starting on January 14, the festivities will continue till the 17th of this month. But Raj says her family will only celebrate it on the first day of the festival.

“We will try to celebrate as our relatives in Chennai — we will make Pongal, followed by puja in our traditional attires and a traditional meal,” Raj describes, adding how owing to safety concerns, they plan to stay at home for the festival.

Faith and food will mark the festival for Delhiites

“Like Makar Sankranti, Pongal is also dedicated to the Sun god, Surya. The festival is named after Pongal, the dish prepared from the new harvest of rice boiled in milk with jaggery,” explains Geetha Ganesh, a resident of Gurugram, who is excited about the festivities. “On the 14th, after choosing an auspicious time, we will make sweet Pongal and offer it to Surya. We put on the milk over a small fire and see it boil over; it symbolises prosperity,” adds Ganesh.

Rekha Nair, a Gurugram-based home chef, will be preparing a Pongal special menu for her celebrations. “Charkara pongal, Venn pongal, Sambhar with nine vegetable, Vada and Thair Sadam (curd rice) are a part of my menu. Since this is a harvest festival, the dishes are prepared with new harvested rice and first offered to the god,” she adds.

Another Pongal special is Kolam, which is a traditional floor mural made with rice flour. “Back in our hometowns, we used to prepare for days and make huge kolams, it was like a competition for us. But here, I will continue to make a small rangoli at the entrance of my home for a month till Pongal,” says Ganesh.

Celebrate, but with safety

Amid the pandemic, for many, the festival will mark an occasion to get together and offer prayers but with adequate social distancing. In Delhi’s Inderpuri, the Tamil community plans to have a small gathering in the morning for Pongal, and an evening of fun for the younger members. “As opposed to last year, when we had a gathering of 500 people, this year we are expecting a small crowd, spread across a large area so there is proper distancing. We will put banners stating rules of distancing and also provide free masks to all visitors who wish to celebrate Pongal together,” explains Karthik, one of the organisers of the event.

“For the children, we have plans for a cultural evening with a few games and distribution of prizes, just so there is a sense of community among our people here. These months have been hard on everyone; Pongal will bring people together and help them prepare for a better year,” he adds.

Author tweets @bhagat_mallika

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pongal
app
Close
e-paper
Students perform traditional Bodo dance ahead of 'Bhogali' Bihu festival, in Tezpur, Jan.12, 2021. (Representational)(PTI)
Students perform traditional Bodo dance ahead of 'Bhogali' Bihu festival, in Tezpur, Jan.12, 2021. (Representational)(PTI)
festivals

Magh Bihu 2021: Of Pithas and Meji, festive feels at home

By Naina Arora
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 06:00 PM IST
Magh Bihu celebrations will be different this year with Assamese communities in Delhi-NCR sticking to smaller gatherings and relishing traditional feast at home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People buy kites with drawings of farmers printed on them on the eve of 'Makar Sankranti' on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.(PTI)
People buy kites with drawings of farmers printed on them on the eve of 'Makar Sankranti' on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.(PTI)
festivals

Makar Sankranti: Kites go out of stock amid pandemic, sellers rue low supply

By Mallika Bhagat
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:44 PM IST
Old Delhi kite sellers say their business has been quite low, with no wholesale orders and minimal local demand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devotees cook sweet dishes on the occasion of Pongal festival, at Dharavi in Mumbai, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.(PTI)
Devotees cook sweet dishes on the occasion of Pongal festival, at Dharavi in Mumbai, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.(PTI)
festivals

Happy Pongal 2021: Wishes to share with your loved ones this Pongal

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 02:33 PM IST
Pongal 2021: This year the harvest festival will begin on January 14 and end on January 17. Here are some wishes for you to share with you loved ones this Pongal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pongal 2021
Pongal 2021
festivals

Pongal 2021: History, significance and celebrations of the harvest festival

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:35 AM IST
  • Pongal is celebrated with a lot of zeal in various parts of India, especially, Tamil Nadu and this year, it is being celebrated on January 14. Here's all you need to know about the history, significance and celebrations of Pongal in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a first of its kind endeavour in South Kashmir, a Taekwondo demonstration in the snow was held at a resort in Pahalgam in Anantnag district on Monday.(ANI)
In a first of its kind endeavour in South Kashmir, a Taekwondo demonstration in the snow was held at a resort in Pahalgam in Anantnag district on Monday.(ANI)
festivals

Martial art display held on snow in J-K's Pahalgam

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:25 AM IST
In a first of its kind endeavour in South Kashmir, a Taekwondo demonstration in the snow was held at a resort in Pahalgam in Anantnag district on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Each year, the festival is observed on the night before Makar Sankranti, in accordance with the solar part of the lunisolar Bikrami calendar.
Each year, the festival is observed on the night before Makar Sankranti, in accordance with the solar part of the lunisolar Bikrami calendar.
festivals

Lohri 2021: History, significance and celebrations of the mid-winter festival

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Jahnavi Gupta, Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:32 PM IST
Lohri 2021: Lohri is primarily celebrated in the Punjab region of the Indian subcontinent by Sikhs and Hindus. This year, the mid-winter festival is being observed on January 13. Here's all you need to know about its history, significance and celebrations in India
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wish that the warmth of bonfire, the sweetness of gud and rewari on Lohri remain with you forever. Happy Lohri!
Wish that the warmth of bonfire, the sweetness of gud and rewari on Lohri remain with you forever. Happy Lohri!
festivals

Happy Lohri 2021: WhatsApp messages, Facebook status, quotes, SMS to wish Lohri

By Jahnavi Gupta, Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:31 PM IST
Happy Lohri 2021: Here are some WhatsApp messages, Facebook status, quotes, wishes, images and SMS to share with your family, friends and loved ones in celebration of the mid-winter festival of Lohri.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students performing celebrating on the eve of Lohri festival in Amritsar, Punjab, India on Tuesday, January 12, 2020. (Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)
Students performing celebrating on the eve of Lohri festival in Amritsar, Punjab, India on Tuesday, January 12, 2020. (Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)
festivals

Lohri 2021: Interesting facts, significance about the harvest festival

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:43 PM IST
Happy Lohri 2021: Lohri, the harvest festival celebrated on January 13 every year, marks the end of winter and the time to harvest rabi crops.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People buy kites at a shop on the eve of the Lohri festival in Amritsar, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.(PTI )
People buy kites at a shop on the eve of the Lohri festival in Amritsar, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.(PTI )
festivals

Makar Sankranti 2021: Here's why kite flying is a major part of the festival

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:39 PM IST
Happy Makar Sankranti 2021: Kite flying is also a major part of Makar Sankranti, although the states of Gujarat and Rajasthan indulge in this with a lot more enthusiasm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Magh Bihu 2021: Date, significance and celebrations of the harvest festival in Assam, India(Twitter/mi_hilly)
Magh Bihu 2021: Date, significance and celebrations of the harvest festival in Assam, India(Twitter/mi_hilly)
festivals

Magh Bihu 2021: Date, significance, celebrations of Assam's harvest festival

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:12 PM IST
  • Magh Bihu 2021: Like Lohri and Makar Sankranti, Assam’s Magh Bihu or Bhogali Bihu also marks the end of cold and harsh winter months and here’s all you need to know about the date, significance and celebration of the harvest festival in agriculture-based India
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lohri celebrations have become more intimate this year amid the coronavirus scare. Those catering food at parties share the demand for vegetarian food has also gone up amid bird flu.(Sonu Mehta/HT)
Lohri celebrations have become more intimate this year amid the coronavirus scare. Those catering food at parties share the demand for vegetarian food has also gone up amid bird flu.(Sonu Mehta/HT)
festivals

Lohri 2021: Intimate gatherings, home chefs book veg orders more

By Naina Arora
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 04:05 PM IST
Caterers share the demand for home chefs has increased as denizens prefer intimate gatherings this year, and preference for vegetarian food has also gone up amid the bird flu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Safety worries to spending capacity of people, the pandemic has affected it all. Dholwallahs share the limited number of bookings they have received amid the Coronavirus pandemic, this Lohri.
Safety worries to spending capacity of people, the pandemic has affected it all. Dholwallahs share the limited number of bookings they have received amid the Coronavirus pandemic, this Lohri.
festivals

Lohri sans dhol: Less demand for dholwallahs amid pandemic

By Naina Arora
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 03:09 PM IST
Coronavirus pandemic has affected the livelihood of Dholwallahs, who share the limited bookings they have received this year vis-à-vis last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prayagraj: Children pose with kites at a shop in a market, ahead of the Makar Sankranti and Lohri festivals, in Prayagraj, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.(PTI)
Prayagraj: Children pose with kites at a shop in a market, ahead of the Makar Sankranti and Lohri festivals, in Prayagraj, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.(PTI)
festivals

Happy Makar Sankranti: History, significance and date of the festival

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:34 PM IST
Makar Sankranti 2021: The harvest festival is both a religious as well as seasonal observance, and is dedicated to Lord Surya, the Sun God.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Happy Makar Sankranti(Hindustan Times)
Happy Makar Sankranti(Hindustan Times)
festivals

Happy Makar Sankranti 2021: Wishes to share with your loved ones this Uttarayan

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 01:16 PM IST
Makar Sankranti is dedicated to the sun god Surya and marks the first day of the sun’s transit into Makara (Capricorn) raashi (zodiac), it also marks the sun's northward journey and is called Uttarayan for this reason.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Arya says every Lohri she used to sing songs with her dadi.
Shraddha Arya says every Lohri she used to sing songs with her dadi.
festivals

This Lohri, celebs look forward to new beginnings

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 05:04 PM IST
Ahead of Lohri, TV celebs talk about their celebrations this year and what they would miss from the Lohri celebrations from past years due to Covid-19 .
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP