Qixi Festival 2023: Date, history, significance and all you need to know about the Chinese Valentine's Day

Qixi Festival, also known as Chinese Valentine's Day or Double Seven Festival, is a traditional Chinese festival celebrating the annual meeting of the cowherd and the weaver girl in Chinese mythology. The festival falls on the 7th day of the 7th month of the lunar calendar, usually in August. In modern times, the Qixi Festival has become a celebration of love and romance in China, similar to Valentine's Day, which is celebrated on 14 February in Western countries. It is a day for couples to express their affection for each other through gifts, flowers and romantic gestures. From history to significance, here's everything you need to know about the day. (Also read: Onam 2023: History, significance, celebrations and all you need to know about Kerala's harvesting festival )

When is Qixi Festival 2023?

Qixi Festival also known as the Double Seventh Festival, or Chinese Valentine's Day falls annually on the seventh day of the seventh month on the lunar calendar.(Shutterstock)

The traditional Qixi Festival is celebrated on the seventh day of the seventh lunar month, which is usually August in the Gregorian calendar. This year, the festival will take place on August 22.

History of Qixi Festival

The history of the festival is founded in the legend of two star-crossed lovers, Zhinu and Niulang, who could only get together once a year on Qixi night. Zhinu was a weaving girl gifted with celestial ancestry, while Niulang was a lowly cowherd. The pair, who later became famous, had their yearly reunion on the seventh day of the seventh lunar month. Magpies, one kind of bird, were said to have temporarily crossed the gap between the two worlds so that the lovers could reconnect. The Qixi Festival, a celebration that captures the enduring tie between lovers and the enduring optimism that love would always find a way, even against the odds, was created as a symbol of their commitment.

Qixi Festival significance

In Chinese culture, the Qixi Festival is of enormous cultural and romantic significance. The event has developed into a treasured opportunity for couples to display their love and devotion. It originated from the proverbial story of the cowherd and weaving girl who are only permitted to reconnect once a year. Young ladies participate in a variety of traditions during Qixi to develop their abilities and pray for happiness. It symbolises the wish for long-lasting partnerships. The event, which serves as a cultural landmark, encourages genuine interactions and affirms the ongoing influence of love and human connection in Chinese culture.