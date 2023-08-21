Onam 2023: History, significance, celebrations and all you need to know about Kerala's harvesting festival

The auspicious festival of Kerala, Onam, kickstarted on August 20 and will conclude on August 31 this year. The 10-day-long Onam festivities, also known as Thiru-Onam or Thiruvonam, are celebrated with much pomp across the state as people mark the return of King Mahabali/Maveli. Each day of Onam, namely Atham, Chithira, Chodi, Vishakam, Anizham, Thriketta, Moolam, Pooradam, Uthradom and Thiruvonam - holds much significance. To know more about each day, click here. Meanwhile, Thiruvonam, the last day, is the most auspicious day as it marks the end of the Onam celebrations, and families prepare and enjoy Onasadya, the opulent Onam feast. If you and your family are celebrating Onam this year, you must learn about its history, significance and celebrations. Know all about the Onam history, significance, and celebrations. (HT File)

Onam 2023 History and Significance:

Onam falls in the month of Chingam, between the months of August and September, according to the Malayali calendar. It also marks the beginning of the Malayalam year called the Kolla Varsham. The harvest festival marks the return of the kind-hearted and generous demon King Mahabali/Maveli to his beloved state Kerala. According to legends, King Mahabali defeated the Gods and ruled all three worlds. He was a generous and wise leader, but the Gods were insecure about his popularity. They approached Lord Vishnu and requested him to help them. Therefore, Vishnu took his fifth avatar - the Brahmin dwarf Vamana.

Brahmin Vamana paid King Mahabali a visit. The generous King as him what he wished for and promised to grant him the same. Vamana requested "three pieces of land." Then, he grew in size and covered the sky and the netherworld in his first and second steps. When Lord Vishnu's fifth avatar was about to take his third step, King Mahabali offered his own head to God. Pleased by his sacrifice, Lord Vishnu granted King Mahabali to rule his kingdom till the end of Kalyuga and the right to visit his kingdom and people during Onam.

Onam 2023 Celebrations:

Every year, the people of Kerala celebrate Onam to mark the beloved King Mahabali's homecoming. The celebrations continue for ten days, with several rituals assigned to each day. During the festival, people wake up early to take morning baths, deep clean their homes, decorate with flowers and lights, make Pookalam, prepare Onam Sadhya with seasonal vegetables, and paint intricate designs on their front doors with rice flour batter. Onam Sadhya or Onasadya is a major part of Onam celebrations, featuring over 26 dishes prepared with the help of all the family members and eaten with hands on a banana leaf.

Additionally, during Onam celebrations, people wear new clothes and gift jewellery and traditional garments to family members and loved ones. While men choose to buy mundu, boys prefer Pattu Pavada, and women wear Kasavu saree. People also enjoy other cultural activities, including Onakalikal (various games played during the festival), Vallamkali (boat race), Pulikali (a tableau with actors dressed as tigers and hunters), and archery during Onam.