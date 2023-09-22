Radha Ashtami 2023: When is Radha Jayanti? Know all about its date, significance, puja timings and celebrations

Radha Ashtami, also known as Radhashtami or Radha Jayanti, is considered one of the most important and auspicious festivals of the Hindus. The festival is celebrated to honour and commemorate the birth of Radha, the divine consort of Lord Krishna. On this special day, the devotees worship Radharani with a great deal of enthusiasm and devotion. The day is also a celebration of the selfless and admirable bond of love between Radha and Krishna and their holy union. It typically falls on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the bright half of the moon month of Bhadrapada, which usually occurs in August or September in the Gregorian calendar. Keep on reading to know more about this auspicious occasion.

Radha Ashtami Date and Time 2023

Radha Ashtami 2023: Date, puja timings, significance and all you need to know(Pixabay)

This year the festival of Radhashtami will be celebrated with much pomp and fanfare on Saturday, September 23. According to Drik Panchang, the Shubh Muhurat and Pooja schedule are as follows:

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 01:35 PM, September 22, 2023

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 12:17 PM, September 23, 2023

Madhyahna Time -10:26 AM to 12:52 PM, September 23, 2023

Radha Ashtami Significance

Radha Ashtami is a very important day for Hindus. Radha Rani was born on this blessed day. Devotees of Radha Rani celebrate this day with fervour and enthusiasm all over the world. Exactly 15 days after the celebration of Janmashtami, the festival of Radha Ashtami honours the anniversary of the birth of Lord Krishna.

According to legend, Radha Ji was a manifestation of the goddess Laxmi. Lord Krishna worshipped her. In the Mathura village of Barsana, Goddess Radha first set foot on the planet 5000 years ago. She is believed to have been the adopted child of Vrishbhanu and Kirti. Both Radha Ashtami and Radha Jayanti are observed. The states of North India observe this day with considerable splendour.

Radha Ashtami celebrations

Devotees worship Radharani on the eve of Radha Ashtami. Those seeking the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi may also fast for the day. After a holy bath, the idol of Radha is placed at noon and decorated with flowers and fresh clothes. Radharani receives bhog, dhoop and shringar as offerings. All devotees take part in the Radha aarti and receive prasad. Chanting of the Radha Gayatri mantra is a very popular activity during Radha Ashtami.