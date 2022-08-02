Raksha Bandhan 2022: Is Raksha Bandhan on August 11 or 12? Know all the details about the festival of Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan 2022: The auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan is right around the corner, and siblings cannot contain their excitement. This festival of brothers and sisters is marked on the full moon day or Purnima of Shravan or Sawan month. On this day, the sisters tie Rakhi on their brother's wrists and wish him a long, prosperous and happy life. In return, the brothers promise to protect their sisters throughout their life. This Hindu festival also symbolises the loving bond between a brother and sister. According to religious beliefs, tying Rakhi at auspicious times has a lot of importance and brings prosperity.

When is Raksha Bandhan 2022?

This year, there is a lot of confusion around the date of this festival. While some people believe that Raksha Bandhan will fall on Thursday, August 11, others claim that it will be celebrated on Friday, August 12. So, we thought of helping you out and clearing this confusion.

This year, Sawan Purnima or Sawan full moon falls on August 11. Drik Panchang says that the Purnima tithi will begin at 10:38 am on August 11 and end on 07:05 am on August 12, 2022. However, Bhadra is also taking place with the full moon and will prevail during the first half of Purnima Tithi.

According to Drik Panchang, the best time to tie Rakhi and perform rituals on Raksha Bandhan is during Aparahna, which is late afternoon, or Pradosh time. Additionally, Raksha Bandhan rituals should not be done during Bhadra as Hindu scriptures believe it is a malicious time which should be avoided for all auspicious work. Hence, one should wait for Bhadra to get over before starting any auspicious work.

According to Drik Panchang, the Raksha Bandhan Bhadra End Time will be at 08:51 pm. Therefore, Raksha Bandhan will start on the evening of Thursday, August 11, and last till Friday, August 12. The Pradosh Time Raksha Bandhan Muhurat will begin from 08:51 pm to 09:13 pm. Moreover, there is no Bhadra on August 12. However, the full moon will last only till 07:16 in the morning. Therefore, Raksha Bandhan can also be celebrated on this day.

Additionally, the festival of Rakhi can also be marked during the time of Bhadra Punchha, which will be from 05:17 pm to 06:18 pm on August 11.