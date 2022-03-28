Ramadan 2022 timetable: Ramzaan date this year, sehri and iftar time in India

Ramadan, also spelled Ramazan or Ramzan or Ramzaan, is the ninth month in the Muslim Lunar Calendar and is considered to be the most holy month according to Islamic culture which usually spans across 29-30 days of fasting and ends with a great celebration and feasting known as Eid-ul-Fitr. It is the time when Muslims believe that God revealed the first verses of the Holy Quran to Prophet Muhammad and is marked by Ramadan fasting, which is one of the five pillars of Islam where observant Muslims refrain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk and traditionally gather to break their fast with a date or khajur at iftar in the evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fasting in Ramadan is mandatory for all adult Muslims, unless they are sick, travelling, are having their menstrual cycle, are pregnant, diabetic, or elderly. The meal that is consumed before commencing the fast is called sehri or suhoor and iftar is the meal with which the fast is broken after the call to the evening prayer of Maghrib is heard.

Ramadan date in India:

This year, Ramadan may begin in India from the evening of April 2 or 1 Ramadan 1443 AH with the first fast being observed on April 3, 2022, depending upon the sighting of the crescent moon. Usually, the crescent of Ramadan is first sighted in Saudi Arabia and some parts of India along with some Western countries and then usually a day later in the rest of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other countries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are the timings of 'sehri' and 'iftaar' as per the cities in India:

Hyderabad 05:01am, 06:30pm

Delhi 04:56am, 06:38pm

Ahmadabad 05:20am, 06:55pm

Surat 05:21am, 06:53pm

Mumbai 05:22am, 06:52pm

Pune 05:19am, 06:48pm

Bengalore 05:07am, 06:32pm

Chennai 04:56am, 06:21pm

Calcutta 04:17am, 05:51pm

Kanpur 04:46am, 06:25pm

It is important to note that the sehri or suhoor and iftar timetable is subject to change due to the sun’s position. Check out this space for regular updates on Ramadan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON