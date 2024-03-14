Ramadan 2024: Why Muslims break their fast with dates? Here's all that you need to know

Ramadan 2024: The holy month of Ramadan is here. Every year, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar is observed with a lot of dedication, community service and peace by the Muslim community all over the world. Muslims, during this time of the year, keep fast from dawn to sunset. They consume a pre-dawn meal – suhur, and then break their fast after sunset with dates and water. Iftar-special dishes are prepared at home and relished with friends and family. The start and end of the month of Ramadan is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon in Saudi Arabia. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad used to prefer consuming dates to break his fast.

ALSO READ: City-wise Ramadan 2024 timetable for India: Check Delhi, Lucknow or your city's fasting schedule, sehri and iftar time

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

This month is dedicated to prayer, reflection and community. Ramadan, for this year, started on March 11. According to the tradition, dates and water are consumed by the Muslims post their fast after sunset. It is symbolic of breaking the fast for the day.

Why do Muslims prefer dates to break their fast?

During Ramadan, Muslims do not consume food or water from dawn to sunset. It can make them feel weak – dates are packed with protein which can give instant energy and strength to the body. They are also a rich source of fibre, iron, sodium and potassium which help in keeping the body fit and healthy. Dates support healthy bowel movement and boost brain health. They provide wholesome nutrition to the body and help in reducing inflammation.

In the holy book of Quran, dates are mentioned 22 times, which portray their significance. It is also believed that Prophet Muhammad used to prefer consuming dates to break his fast. Hence, Muslims all over the world follow this tradition. Quran also states that Prophet Muhammad preached that one should consume seven dates in the morning every day. He believed that it could help a person to avoid several illnesses. Muslims break their fast with dates and water, and then relish on iftar-special dishes during the month of Ramadan.