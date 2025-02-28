Ramadan 2025 crescent moon not sighted in Lucknow: Ramzan fasting to begin from March 02, taraweeh from March 01
Ramadan 2025 India moon sighting update: Muslims in Lucknow to begin fasting from Mar 2 as Ramzan crescent was not sighted tonight. Here's all you need to know!
The Markazi Chand Committee in Lucknow has announced that the crescent moon or the new moon for Ramadan 2025 has not been sighted on February 28 evening hence, the first fast of Ramzaan this year will be observed on March 02. Fasting during the month of Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam during which they abstain from eating, drinking, smoking, evil thoughts and action and having marital relations from dawn until sunset.
Ramadan 2025 fasting and taraweeh date:
It is a time for self-reflection and spiritual growth where Muslims also spend more time in prayer and reading the Quran during this month and many mosques offer additional services during Ramadan, including Taraweeh prayers, which are special nightly prayers that are longer than the usual daily prayers. Muslims in Lucknow and other cities of India were slated to sight the Ramadan moon on February 28 but since the crescent was not sighted after sunset tonight, that is the 29th day of Sha’ban 1446 Hijri, the first fast will be observed on March 02, 2025 while taraweeh here will begin from the evening of March 01, 2025.
Why does Ramadan date changes every year?
The Ramadan fasting date changes yearly because Muslims follow the Islamic calendar that is based on the lunar cycle or phases of the moon hence, Ramzan starting and end date depends upon the sighting of the crescent moon. Usually, the crescent of Ramadan is first sighted in Saudi Arabia and some parts of India (like Kerala and Kashmir) along with some Western countries and then usually a day later in the rest of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other countries.
While the start date may vary by location, the essence of Ramadan remains the same—a time for reflection, renewal and reconnecting with faith. Ramadan is a time of heightened spirituality where acts of kindness, generosity and self-restraint take center stage.
