Rhea Chakraborty on International Women's Day hopes for equal respect and rights for women: Watch new video

Actor Rhea Chakraborty celebrated International Women's Day 2022 on March 8. She posted a stunning video of herself with a special message in which she hoped for a better world for women. She also sent her love to all the women in the world and wished equal respect and rights for them. Scroll ahead to see Rhea's video and also to read her message.

On March 8, Tuesday, Rhea posted a video using the song Jeete Hain Chal in the soulful voice of Kavita Seth from the film, Neerja. The star, dressed in a beautiful chiffon printed saree and strappy blouse, twirled and basked in the balmy sunlight for the clip. She had worn the six yards for attending Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's wedding festivities.

Sharing the video, Rhea praised women's bravery, championed equality for men and women, and wished for a world full of equal opportunities in her caption. "To be a woman is to know no fear. This woman's day, I pray for an equal world for men and women. My hope for us - A world with equal opportunity, equal rights and equal respect. Love to all the beautiful women in the world," the star wrote.

Check out the video below:

March 8 is celebrated as International Women's Day every year. This day honours and celebrates the achievements of women and girls in diverse fields and their cultural, political, and socio-economical impact. The theme for Women's Day 2022 is 'Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow'.

Apart from Rhea, a few other celebrities also marked Women's Day by sharing posts on social media, including Shilpa Shetty. She penned a powerful note on how women are unstoppable and asked her followers to create a world free of discrimination and stereotypes. Check out her post below:

Meanwhile, Rhea was last seen in the Rumy Jafry directorial, Chehre, which also featured Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi among others.