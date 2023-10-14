Shardiya Navratri colours 2023: Day-wise colours and their significance for devotees

Shardiya Navratri is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm across India. The nine-day festival of Shardiya Navratri is dedicated to the worship of Maa Durga and her nine manifestations, collectively known as Navdurga. Over the course of the nine days of the festival, devotees honour each of the incarnations of the goddess. This year Shardiya Navratri will begin on October 15 and end on October 24 with Dussehra. Devotees from all over the country gather to seek the blessings of the Goddess. They reaffirm their faith and bask in the spirit of harmony, joy and spirituality. The period leading up to the journey of devotion and celebration in honour of the holy Goddess is a time of introspection, purification and rejuvenation. (Also read: Shardiya Navratri 2023: Know the history, significance and celebrations )

Nine colours for each day of the Shardiya Navratri

Each day of Shardiya Navratri is associated with a distinct colour, and the festival's essence is captured in the vivid and symbolic hues that devotees adorn themselves with.(Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the nine days of Shardiya Navratri, it is a tradition to wear different colours associated with each day of the festival. These colours have symbolic significance and are believed to represent the various manifestations and attributes of the Goddess. Here are the commonly followed colour schemes for each day:

Navratri Day 1: Orange (Shailaputri)

Shailaputri, known as the "daughter of the mountains", is worshipped on the first day of Navratri. She symbolises nature and purity and is the first incarnation of Goddess Durga. On this day, a person wearing orange is endowed with warm and vivacious traits. This colour exudes good vibes and makes the individual feel uplifted.

Navratri Day 2: White ((Brahmacharini)

The second day of Navratri is dedicated to the goddess Brahmacharini, which is a Sanskrit term meaning "one who practices austerity". She is the second incarnation of Goddess Durga and represents knowledge and wisdom. She wears all-white clothes and walks barefoot. The colour of the day is white, which represents peace and purity. It also represents knowledge, intelligence and enlightenment. Wearing white on this day invites the blessings of Brahmacharini for insight, serenity and devotion.

Navratri Day 3: Red (Chandraghanta)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chandraghanta, which means "one who has a crescent moon on her forehead", is honoured on the third day of Navratri. She is the third incarnation of Goddess Durga and represents bravery and beauty. She is dressed in red and rides a tiger. Red is the most popular colour of chunri offered to the goddess and represents passion and love. Wearing this colour makes the devotee feel energetic and alive.

Navratri Day 4: Royal Blue (Kushmanda)

Kushmanda - whose name means 'one who created the universe' - is honoured on the fourth day of Navratri. She is the fourth incarnation of Goddess Durga and represents joy and creativity. She is dressed in royal blue and rides a lion. The colour of the day, royal blue, represents stability and strength. It also represents elegance, dignity and monarchy. Wearing royal blue on this day evokes Kushmanda's blessings for inspiration, prosperity and joy.

Navratri Day 5: Yellow (Skandamata)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Skandami, which means 'mother of Skanda (Kartikeya)', is honoured on the fifth day of Navratri. She is the fifth incarnation of Goddess Durga and represents compassion and motherhood. She is dressed in yellow and rides on a lion. The colour of the day is yellow, which represents joy and optimism. It also represents happiness, cheerfulness and brightness. On this day, wearing yellow brings Skandamata's benefits of joy, abundance and harmony.

Navratri Day 6: Green (Katyayani)

The word "Katyayan" is defined as "one born in the Katyayan lineage" and is honoured on the sixth day of Navratri. She is the sixth incarnation of Goddess Durga and represents bravery and triumph. She is dressed in green and rides on a lion. The colour of the day is green, which represents harmony and growth. It also represents harmony, fertility and nature. Wearing green on this day symbolises Katyayani's protection, courage and good health. Wear green on this day and let the Goddess bless you with tranquility.

Navratri Day 7: Grey (Kalaratri)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The seventh day of Navratri is dedicated to Kalaratri, also known as 'the death of time' or 'one who is the death of time'. She represents emancipation and destruction as the seventh incarnation of Goddess Durga. She is dressed in grey and rides a donkey. The colour of the day is grey, which represents subtlety and mystery. It also represents the vastness of the universe and the ability to overcome difficulties. The Kalaratri blessings of protection, detachment and transformation are invoked by wearing grey on this day. It is also an excellent colour for those who want to wear it during Navratri celebrations and use it to subtly express their sense of style.

Navratri Day 8: Purple (Mahagauri)

Mahaga, a Sanskrit word meaning 'one with a fair complexion', is honoured on the eighth day of Navratri. She is the eighth incarnation of Goddess Durga and represents elegance and beauty. She rides a bull and is dressed in purple. Purple is a colour often associated with wealth, opulence and aristocracy. It is said that Navdurga will grant you wealth and prosperity if you worship her while wearing purple. So don't hesitate to seek the goddess' favours by wearing a stunning purple outfit.

Navratri Day 9: Peacock Green (Siddhidatri)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ninth day of Navratri is dedicated to Siddhidatri, also known as "the one who grants all siddhis (supernatural powers)". She is the ninth incarnation of Goddess Durga and represents completion and perfection. She is dressed in peacock green and rides a lion or a lotus. The colour of this day is peacock green which represents diversity and abundance. On this day of Navratri, stand out from the crowd by wearing this stunning shade of blue and green. It also stands for the splendour, majesty and beauty of nature. On this day, wearing peacock green evokes the blessings of Siddhidatri for completion, fulfilment and enlightenment.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!