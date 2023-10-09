Navratri Calendar 2023: Ghatasthapana to Maha Navami, know all details of the nine days of Shardiya Navratri

The auspicious festival of Navratri is right around the corner, and devotees of Maa Durga, also known as Adi Shakti, are gearing up to celebrate it with pomp. Hindus celebrate four Navratris every year. However, two Navratris happen on a large scale - Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri. The upcoming festival is Shardiya Navratri. It falls during autumn in the lunar month of Ashwin. Shardiya Navratri marks Goddess Durga's victory over the demon Mahishasura, which is why the Goddess is also known as Mahishasura Mardini. Navratri celebrations last for nine days, and each day is dedicated to the nine forms of Maa Durga - Navdurgas. The festival begins with Ghatasthapana and ends with Maha Navami. Scroll through to know all the details of these nine days. Shardiya Navratri 2023: Know all details of the nine days of Shardiya Navratri.

Nine days of Shardiya Navratri

Day 1/Pratipada October 15 - Ghatasthapana and Maa Shailputri Puja

Ghatasthapana is one of the significant rituals of Navratri. It marks the beginning of nine days of festivities and the invocation of Goddess Durga. The Shubh Muhurat to do Ghatasthapana is during the first one-third of the day while Pratipada prevails. Devotees worship Maa Shailputri on this day.

Day 2 October 16 - Maa Brahmacharini Puja

Devotees worship Maa Brahmacharini on the second day of Shardiya Navratri. She is said to be a great Sati and Maa Parvati's unmarried form. It is believed that Lord Mangal, the provider of all fortunes, is governed by Goddess Brahmacharini.

Day 3 October 17 - Maa Chandraghanta Puja

Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped on the third day of the festival. It is believed that Goddess Chandraghanta is the married avatar of Goddess Parvati. After marrying Lord Shiva, Goddess Mahagauri started adorning her forehead with half Chandra and was known as Goddess Chandraghanta.

Day 4/Chaturthi October 18 - Maa Kushmanda Puja

According to Drik Panchang, after taking the form of Maa Siddhidatri, Goddess Parvati started living inside the centre of the Sun so he could release energy into the universe. Since then, she has been known as Kushmanda.

Day 5/Panchami October 19 - Maa Skandamata Puja

On day 5, devotees worship Maa Skandamata. After Maa Parvati became Lord Kartikeya (Lord Skanda), she came to be known as Maa Skandamata. Devotees who worship this form of Goddess Parvati get the benefit of worshipping and getting the blessings of Lord Kartikeya.

Day 6/Shashti October 20 - Maa Katyayani Puja and Saraswati Avahan

Shashthi is also observed as the first day of Saraswati Puja, during Navratri, and is known as Saraswati Avahan. Avahan means invocation of Goddess Saraswati. Devotees also worship Maa Katyayani on this day. Goddess Parvati took the form of Maa Katyayani to destroy Mahishasura. She is known as a Warrior Goddess and is considered the most violent form of Goddess Parvati.

Day 7/Saptami October 21 - Saptami and Maa Kalratri Puja

Saraswati Puja is performed on the seventh day or Saptami of Shardiya Navratri. Devotees also worship the seventh form of Maa Durga - Maa Kalratri. When Goddess Parvati removed her outer golden skin to kill demons named Shumbha and Nishumbha, she was known as Goddess Kalaratri. The Goddess is the fiercest and the most ferocious form of Goddess Parvati.

Day 8/Ashtami October 22 - Durgashtami, Maa Mahagauri Puja and Sandhi Puja

Mahashtami, also known as Maha Durgashtami, is the second day of Durga Puja and the eighth day of Shardiya Navratri. On this day, nine small pots are installed inside homes or worship places and nine Shaktis of Durga are invoked in them. Young, unmarried girls are also worshipped on Ashtami. The ritual is called Kanjak or Kumari Puja. Lastly, devotees also worship Maa Mahagauri on this day.

Day 9/Navami October 23 - Maha Navami

Maha Navami is the third and final day of Durga Puja and Shardiya Navratri. It begins with Mahasnan and Shodashopachar Puja. On Maha Navami, Goddess Durga is worshipped as Mahisasura Mardini - the Annihilator of the Buffalo Demon Mahishasura.

Meanwhile, Navratri Parana [breaking fast] is generally observed on the tenth day or Dashami of the festival. The Dashami Tithi will be celebrated as Vijayadashmi or Dussehra to mark Lord Rama's victory over Ravana and Goddess Durga's victory over Mahishasura. Devotees also perform Durga Visarjan on this day, marking the end of the Durga Puja festival.

