Navratri 2023 Calendar: When is Shardiya Navratri? Dates and nine forms of Maa Durga associated with the 9-day festival

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
Oct 08, 2023 02:12 PM IST

Shardiya Navratri is right around the corner. Check out the calendar and the nine forms of Maa Durga associated with each day of the festival.

The auspicious festival of Shardiya Navratri is just around the corner, and Maa Durga's devotees are gearing up to mark the nine-day-long festivities with pomp. Throughout the year, Hindus celebrate four Navratris. However, large-scale celebrations happen during two Navratris - Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri. The upcoming Navratri will be Shardiya - marked from the Pratipada to the Navami tithi of Ashwin Shukla Paksha. During this time, devotees worship Maa Durga and her nine avatars - the Navadurgas. Since the festival is marked over a period of nine days, it is necessary to know the correct dates and the Goddess associated with it. Scroll through to find out the Shardiya Navratri calendar - the dates of the auspicious nine-day celebrations.

The auspicious festival of Navratri begins from October 7.(HT Photo)
(Also Read | Hindu Calendar October 2023: Shardiya Navratri, Solar Eclipse, Dussehra to Maha Navami; see complete list of festivals)

Shardiya Navratri 2023 Calender:

October 15 - Ghatasthapana (invocation of Goddess Shakti), Shailputri Puja

October 16 - Brahmacharini Puja (Maa Brahmacharini)

October 17 - Sindoor Tritiya, Chandraghanta Puja (Maa Chandraghanta)

October 18 - Kushmanda Puja (Maa Kushmanda), Vinayak Chaturthi

October 19 - Skandamata Puja (Maa Skandamata)

October 20 - Katyayani Puja (Maa Katyayani)

October 21 - Saraswati Puja, Kalratri Puja (Saptami) (Maa Kalratri)

October 22 - Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja (Maa Mahagauri) and Sandhi Puja

October 23 - Maha Navami

After the nine-day celebrations, Navratri celebrations end with Durga Visarjan and Vijayadashami or Dussehra. On this day, devotees of Maa Durga immerse her idols in water bodies and wish for her to come next year. It also marks Lord Rama's victory over Ravana and Maa Durga's victory over Mahishasura.

October 24 - Navratri Parana (breaking the fast), Durga Visarjan and Vijayadashami

Meanwhile, Shardiya Navratri falls during autumn in the lunar month of Ashwin. According to the nine days of Navratri, especially in Maharashtra and Gujarat, women wear clothes of nine different colours. This colour is decided based on the day of the week. Devotees also prepare a special bhog for each avatar of Maa Durga since every incarnation of Goddess Durga is special and unique in itself.

