Solar and Lunar Eclipse in October 2023: When and where to see Surya and Chandra Grahan

October, a month marked by falling leaves and the gentle embrace of autumn, is also set to offer a breathtaking spectacle from the cosmos - a double celestial treat in the form of a Solar and Lunar Eclipse. These celestial events have fascinated mankind for centuries, inspiring myths, legends and a deep sense of wonder. All stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts will be thrilled by these two exciting astronomical events in October. These celestial phenomena continue to capture the imagination and wonder of people around the world. From the correct dates to other information, scroll down to find out more about October's Solar and Lunar Eclipses.

When is Solar Eclipse in October 2023?

Solar and Lunar Eclipse to grace October 2023 skies: Check dates and timings(Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A Solar Eclipse occurs when the moon moves in front of the sun, blocking all or part of the sun's light for observers on earth. When the Moon appears to be smaller than the sun, blocking out most of the sun's light and giving the sun the appearance of a ring, this is known as an annular eclipse. An annular solar eclipse appears as a partial eclipse of the sun over a region of the Earth that is thousands of kilometres or miles wide. Occurring just 4.6 days after apogee (10 October 2023), the apparent diameter of the moon will be small. On Saturday, October 14, 2023, there will be an annular solar eclipse, where the Sun forms a ring of fire around the Moon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Solar Eclipse date October 2023: October 14, 2023

Solar Eclipse October 2023 begins (New Delhi): 11:29 PM, October 14, 2023

Solar Eclipse October 2023 ends (New Delhi): 11:34 PM, October 14, 2023

When is Lunar Eclipse in October 2023?

When the earth is between the sun and the moon, it causes Lunar Eclipses by casting a shadow on the moon's surface. They are an interesting sight to watch because they can only occur during a full moon. When the moon passes through the earth's shadow between 01:06 and 02:23 IST, a partial Lunar Eclipse will take place. The eclipse will be seen from wherever where the moon is above the horizon, including Asia, Russia, Africa, the Americas, Europe, Antarctica, and Oceania. It will be visible in the south-western sky from New Delhi. At the time of maximum Eclipse, the moon will be 62° above the horizon. In India, the maximum Eclipse will occur at 1:45 AM, when 12% of the lunar disk will be in shadow.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lunar Eclipse date October 2023: October 28, 2023

Lunar Eclipse October 2023 begins (New Delhi): 11:31 PM, October 28, 2023

Lunar Eclipse October 2023 ends (New Delhi): 3:36 AM, October 29, 2023

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!