Penumbral Lunar Eclipse 2023 LIVE: Watch first Chandra Grahan of this year, impact on zodiac signs, city-wise time, more

There will be several penumbral lunar eclipses in 2023 but the first penumbral lunar eclipse of 2023 will occur on June 5-6 and will be visible from parts of Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and the eastern parts of South America. It's important to note that the visibility and timing of lunar eclipses can vary depending on your location and the weather conditions so, to ensure the best viewing experience, we got you sorted with local astronomical societies and online resources for specific details about lunar eclipses in your area.

The penumbral eclipse will be subtle, and the Moon will only pass through the outer edges of the Earth's shadow, resulting in a slight dimming of the Moon's brightness. The second penumbral lunar eclipse of 2023 will occur on November 30 and will be visible from parts of Europe, Asia, Australia and the eastern parts of South America.

A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes through the outer part of the Earth's shadow, causing it to appear slightly darker than usual. During a penumbral lunar eclipse, only the outer shadow of our planet (or penumbra) falls on the lunar disk so those observing from Asia, Africa, Australia and most of Europe will see the deep penumbral lunar eclipse peak at 10:52 pm IST and visible to the naked eye though it will begin at 8:45 PM IST on Friday and end at 1:02 AM IST on Saturday.

Due to the flowers that bloom during this time of the year, May's full moon is dubbed the Flower Moon and is also referred to as the Milk Moon. This May 5, sky gazers and celestial body lovers are in for a double bonanza with Full Flower Moon and Penumbral Lunar Eclipse as the moon will reach its full phase at 11:04 pm IST on Friday but what makes this full moon extra special is that it will pass through Earth’s penumbral shadow, very slightly dimming the northern part of the moon's disk.