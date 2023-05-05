Lunar Eclipse on May 5, 2023: Time for emotional breakthroughs for these sun signs

Astrology enthusiasts, brace yourselves for the upcoming lunar eclipse happening on May 5, 2023. This dramatic event will occur in the fixed water sign Scorpio, and it is the second lunar eclipse of the year. Moreover, it is the sixth of a series of eclipses that began on November 19, 2021, and will end on October 28, 2024. The full moon, also called the Beaver Moon, rises above the Lincoln Memorial at sunset in Washington(AP)

Astrological significance of Lunar Eclipse

Full moons are already known to amplify emotions, but lunar eclipses are even more potent. These rare events occur approximately twice a year, and they often create shake-ups and shifts that have been building up for some time. The energy is so heightened that it is not advisable to work with it actively. Instead, it is better to step out of its way and let it do its thing. Once the dust settles, we can learn from the experience and possibly even discover a new path forward.

In astrology, the moon represents emotions, and the sun represents our core identity and self-image. During a lunar eclipse, the moon is at its most full and luminous, and it is simultaneously battling it out with an ominous shadow. As a result, we may be nudged to see our own shadows, patterns, behaviours, or issues that play out in our relationships with others.

People who have placements in any of the fixed signs, namely Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius, will feel the May 5 lunar eclipse more than others. Those with natal-chart placements around 14 degrees of a fixed sign will feel the effect even more strongly. Here is how the eclipse may affect each of these signs:

Taurus: The eclipse may bring up emotional issues related to your sense of self and partnerships. You may need to work on reciprocity and compromise to move forward in your most cherished one-on-one bonds.

Leo: The eclipse falls in your fourth house of home life, which could lead you to reflect on how far you've come in healing wounds related to your roots and family. An electrifying situation involving loved ones or your home could rock your sense of security. But the path back to feeling fully centered is encouraging you to open yourself up to a new narrative and let go of the past even more fully.

Scorpio: This lunar eclipse activates your first house of self, which could make the moment feel rather overwhelming. But tuning in and honouring whatever's coming up for you could be the best way to figure out where to go from here. Remember, this eclipse series and narrative in your life have been in play since November 19, 2021. While you might not have all the answers yet, trust that this moment is leading you to greater understanding and awareness.

Aquarius: This lunar eclipse signals a noteworthy shift in your professional trajectory and how you're seeking and receiving recognition. As the track you've been serving isn't serving your ambitions you're now ready to step into the limelight or a leadership position.