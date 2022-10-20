Solar Eclipse 2022: Why Govardhan Puja will be celebrated on October 26 and not a day after Diwali; know shubh muhurat

Solar Eclipse 2022: Govardhan Puja is observed every year a day after Diwali. On this day Shri Krishna devotees commemorate Lord Krishna's gesture of lifting the mighty Govardhan parvat on his little finger to protect the villagers from the wrath of Lord Indra who brought rain and flood to the village. Govardhan Puja is celebrated during pratipada tithi, shukla paksha of Kartik month. Also known as Annakut Puja, on Govardhan Puja food made of wheat, rice and curry made of gram flour and leafy vegetables is cooked and offered to Lord Krishna. (Also read: Govatsa Dwadashi 2022: Date, history, significance)

HOW GOVARDHAN PUJA GOT DELAYED DUE TO SOLAR ECLIPSE YEAR

While Govardhan Puja is usually celebrated a day after Diwali, it can sometimes fall a day later. This year, Govardhan Puja has been delayed by a day due to the partial solar eclipse (aanshik surya grahan) on October 25 - a day after Diwali - that will be visible from many parts of the country. Considering the puja time for Govardhan puja would have fallen in the sutak time window which begins from early morning 3:14am and continue till 5:40 pm on October 25, astrologers say it will now be done in the auspicious muhurat on October 26.

Some of the Indian cities from where partial solar eclipse would be visible are New Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Ujjain, Varanasi, and Mathura.

PUJA TIMINGS FOR GOVARDHAN PUJA ON OCTOBER 26

According to drikpanchang, the auspicious timings for Govardhan Puja will be in Pratahkala Muhurat 06:26 am to 08:40 am on October 26, 2022 and the duration of the puja would be 2 hours 15 minutes.

Pratipada tithi begins on 4:18 pm on October 25, 2022 and ends on 2:42 pm on Oct 26, 2022.

THE FIVE DAYS OF DIWALI

This year Diwali will be celebrated on October 24. The celebration of 5 auspicious days of Diwali begins from October 22 with Dhanteras followed by Kali Chaudas. Chhoti Diwali and Badi Diwali will be celebrated on the same day – October 24 while Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj will fall on October 26.

Diwali is celebrated to commemorate the return of Lord Ram and Sita to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana.

