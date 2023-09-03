Teachers' Day 2023: Date, history, significance, celebrations and all you need to know about Shikshak Diwas in India

Teachers' Day, or Shikshak Diwas, is celebrated with much pomp across the globe. While World Teachers' Day falls on October 5 annually, India marks Teachers' Day on a different day. We celebrate it on September 5 to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Teachers' Day celebrates teachers and teacher figures in our lives. It is an occasion to show your appreciation for the impact they have had in your life or their valuable contributions to a particular field or community. Schools mark the festival by holding cultural activities, remembering Dr Radhakrishnan, and more. If you are observing Teachers' Day, you should learn about its history, significance, and celebrations here.

When is Teachers' Day 2023?

Teachers' Day 2023 date, history, significance, celebrations and all you need to know. (HT Photo)

Teachers' Day is celebrated on September 5 annually in India. This year, it falls on Tuesday.

Teachers' Day 2023 History and Significance:

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary is celebrated as Teachers' Day or Shikshak Diwas in India. Born on September 5, 1888, in Tiruttani, Tamil Nadu, Dr Radhakrishnan was India's second President and the first Vice President. He was also a scholar, philosopher, and Bharat Ratna awardee. When Dr Radhakrishnan became the President of India in 1962, a few students requested him to allow them to celebrate his birthday. However, Dr Radhakrishnan asked them to observe it as Teachers' Day instead. Since then, September 5 has been announced as Teachers' Day.

Teachers' Day acknowledges the contribution of teachers to society. They are the backbone of our nation and prepare the younger generation for a brighter future. They are the foundation on which the quality education of the youth gets built. Teachers' Day is a perfect opportunity to let your teachers know their impact on your life, remind them how they inspired you to do well and succeed in life, and recognise their hard work.

Teachers' Day 2023 Celebrations:

Every year, schools celebrate Teachers' Day by holding a cultural festival. Students gift their favourite teachers chocolates, flowers, gifts, handmade cards and profess their affection through meaningful presents. Additionally, students from senior classes dress up as teachers as a form of role reversal. While students act as teachers and monitor junior students, teachers relax and enjoy attending cultural activities prepared by students. The role reversal also helps them put themselves in their teachers' shoes.