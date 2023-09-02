Celebrated on October 5, World Teachers' Day is an initiative of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), International Labour Organisation (ILO) and Education International to mark the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO recommendation concerning the status of teachers, regarding the rights and responsibilities of teachers and standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment and teaching and learning conditions while India has been celebrating September 5 as Teachers’ Day since 1962. Also known as Shikshak Divas in India, Teachers’ Day marks the birthday of the country’s former President, scholar, philosopher and Bharat Ratna awardee - Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on this day in 1888.

Teachers' Day 2023: Why India celebrates Shikshak Divas on September 5 (HT Photo)

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan served as the first Vice President of India from 1952-1962 and later became the second President of India who served office from 1962-1967 but before his political career, he was a renowned scholar of philosophy and served as a professor at various prestigious Indian and international universities. An eminent teacher and statesman, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan played a significant role in shaping modern India's educational system, hence his birthdate September 5, 1888 was chosen as the day to honour and appreciate the contributions of teachers in India because of his distinguished career in education.

When Dr Radhakrishan took the office of the second President of India in 1962, his students approached him to seek permission to celebrate September 5 as a special day and requested that his birthday be celebrated as “Radhakrishnan Day.” Dr Radhakrishnan instead made a request to observe September 5 as Teachers’ Day, to recognise the contribution of teachers to the society and honor their tireless efforts and contributions in shaping the future of the country.

Ever since then, September 5 is celebrated as Teacher’s Day across schools, colleges, universities and educational institutions where students put on performances, dances and host elaborate shows for their most-loved teachers.