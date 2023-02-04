Valentine's Week Full List 2023: Rose Day, Propose Day to Kiss Day; significance and more explained about 7 days of love

The month of love is here, and people across the globe have already started preparing grand gestures for their crushes, partners or loved ones. If you are in a relationship or aiming to be in one, then you know what we are talking about. February is the love month because Valentine's Day - crucial for those in love - falls on February 14. People mark this day by going on dates, gifting their crushes or partners special tokens of love, asking out their potential love interest on a romantic date, enjoying activities their partner loves, cooking special meals or handmade gifts for them, and more. While February 14 is Valentine's Day, the celebration of love begins a week before. The seven days of love - before Valentine's Day - include Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, and Kiss Day. (Also Read | Valentine’s on your mind? Follow this unique gifting guide to express your love)

Each Day of Valentine's Week has its significance, and those in love take inspiration from the day's name to prepare gifts and romantic gestures for their loved ones. So, if you are in love and confused about the February love date sheet, don't worry because we have you covered. Check out all the details about Valentine's Week, the special dates, the significance of each day, how people celebrate it, and what they mean below.

Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14. (Pexels)

Valentine's Week 2023 Dates and Significance:

February 7 - Rose Day

The Valentine's Week celebration begins with Rose Day, marked on February 7. On this day, people send roses to their loved ones, crushes or partners to express their love for them and show gratitude for their presence. The colour of the rose also holds significance on this day - a red rose stands for love, yellow for friendship, pink signifies appreciation and admiration, and a yellow rose with red tips means one's feelings of friendship have transformed into love and more.

February 8 - Propose Day

Rose Day is followed by Propose Day on February 8. As the name suggests, on Propose Day, people confess their feelings of love to their partner or crush. Many even pop the big question, asking their love interest to be with them for the rest of their lives.

February 9 - Chocolate Day

The third day of Valentine's Week is Chocolate Day, marked on February 9. Forgetting all bitter and sour feelings in their relationships, people exchange chocolates with their crushes or partners. Many pamper their loved ones by gifting them their favourite collection of chocolates or handmade candies.

February 10 - Teddy Day

The fourth day of Valentine's Week is Teddy Day. It is the celebration of all adorable things. The idea is to send your partner or crush a cuddly teddy bear or adorable soft toy that will help de-stress them or bring a smile to their face. The gesture expresses one's love for their special someone.

Propose Day is marked on February 8. (Pexels)

February 11 - Promise Day

The fifth day is Promise Day, and lovers make promises to stay together through thick and thin, strengthen their relationship, support each other, be the biggest cheerleader, and more. The idea is to let your partner know that you are committed to making your relationship last.

February 12 - Hug Day

The sixth day of Valentine's Week is Hug Day. On February 12, people comfort their loved ones by hugging them. When words fail to express our feelings for someone, the language of physical touch works wonders. And a hug can help your loved ones know you are there for them, ready to solve any problem and fix emotional cracks, doubts or anxiousness about the future.

February 13 - Kiss Day

Kiss day is celebrated a day before Valentine's Day, on February 13. People in love seal their relationship with a kiss on this day or show affection for their partner with this act of love.

February 14 - Valentine's Day

Finally, on February 14, lovers across the globe mark the day of love - Valentine's Day. Couples celebrate the special occasion by going out on dates, exchanging gifts, doing romantic gestures for each other, spending quality time together, preparing handmade gifts or surprises, and more.

Meanwhile, after Valentine's Week, people celebrate Anti-Valentine's Week, unrelated to love and romance. It commences with Slap Day, followed by Kick ay, Perfume Day, Flirt Day, Confession Day and Missing Day.

