The Hindu festival of Dussehra is observed on Shukla Paksha Dashmi during the month of Ashwin as per Hindu lunar calendar and a day after Maha Navami or at the end of Shardiya Navratri. It falls on the tenth day of Sharada Navratri but the celebrations and cultural practices differ with different region of our culturally diverse India yet amazingly, the essence of the festival remains the same across all states.

An artist paints an effigy of demon king Ravana ahead of Dussehra festival, in Patiala, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. When is Dussehra 2023? Know the correct date (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Navratri — the nine days of celebration of each form of Durga — culminates with Dussehra on the tenth day and it is also called as Vijayadashami, the day of victory and while some associate it with the epic battle of Ramayana, others do so to commemorate Durga’s victory over the demon Mahishasura. The term Dussehra is more common in North Indian states and Karnataka while the term Vijayadashami is more popular in West Bengal.

It denotes victory of good over evil and there are two stories that are associated with the festival in Hindu mythology. It is said that it was on this day that Durga defeated Mahishasura after a fierce battle lasting for more than nine days and as per another mythology, Dussehra is also celebrated to mark the victory of Rama over ten-headed demon king of Lanka, Ravana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the ongoing Navratri festivities, it is that time of the year when the famous Ramlila is enacted, magnificent fairs are organised, people throng in huge numbers to see Ravan effiges go up in flames and the smell of traditional desserts and delicacies is in the air as Hindu devotees gear up to celebrate the festival of Dussehra. According to Drikpanchang, the festival of Dussehra or Vijayadashami will be celebrated this year on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 with Vijay Muhurat from 01:58 pm to 02:43 pm, Aparahna puja time from 01:13 pm to 03:28 pm and Dashami Tithi will begin from 05:44 pm on October 23, 2023 then it will end at 03:14 pm on October 24, 2023.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!