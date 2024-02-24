Shab-e-Barat 2024 in India: One of the holiest festivals of the year is here and we cannot wait for it already. Shab-e-Barat is a cultural celebration observed by the Muslim community all over the world – mainly in South Asian, Central Asian, Southeast Asian and Middle Eastern parts of the world. In India, Shab-e-Barat is observed by the Muslims. It is the day to seek forgiveness for the sins and the wrongdoings. As we gear up to celebrate the festival, here's all that you need to know about the auspicious day. When is Shab-e-Barat 2024 in India; all you want to know

ALSO READ: Shab-e-barat: Traditional dishes to relish on the auspicious day

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

When is Shab-e-Barat?

Shab-e-Barat is observed on the fifteenth night of the month of Sha'ban – the eighth month of the Islamic calendar. In India, Shab-e-Barat is expected to be observed on the night of February 25. The day falls on a Sunday.

Significance and celebrations:

In many countries, on the night of Shab-e-Barat, people collectively seek forgiveness for the wrongdoings of their deceased ancestors. It is believed to bring goodness, goodwill, and hope for a better tomorrow. People seek blessings and ask for a prosperous future. Shab-e-Barat is considered one of the holiest nights of the Islamic calendar. It is believed that on the night of Shab-e-Barat, God writes the destinies of many men and women after taking into account their actions, mistakes and wrongdoings. Hence, people seek forgiveness and ask for a better future. In many areas of the world, Shab-e-Barat is celebrated with fireworks at night – however, it is done due to cultural influence and has little to do with religious beliefs.

Rituals:

Muslims worship Allah for the whole night on Shab-e-Barat and seek forgiveness. It is believed that Allah opens the door of heaven for his loved ones on this auspicious night. They also light lamps at the graves of their deceased ancestors and pray. Shab-e-Barat is derived from two words – Shab means night and Barat means acquittal.