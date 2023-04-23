World Book and Copyright Day 2023: 9 powerful quotes by famous authors, personalities to celebrate the day

Books are your perfect companion wherever you go. It is said that readers never feel alone and very rightly so. World Book and Copyright Day is celebrated every year on April 23 to promote the enjoyment of books and reading. As book readers across the world are on decline and consumption of digital content is on an all-time rise, one should not forget the numerous benefits of reading. It is not only an exercise for brain, a stress buster but also improves one's concentration and ability to focus. (Also read: Here’s how: To get more books and reading into your life)

The theme for World Book and Copyright Day for April 23, 2023 (Sunday), is Indigenous Languages which need to be preserved.(Pixabay)

The theme for World Book and Copyright Day for April 23, 2023 (Sunday), is Indigenous Languages which need to be preserved. April 23 as chosen as the date to hold World Book and Copyright day every year since 1995 as on this date, several prominent authors like William Shakespeare, Miguel de Cervantes and Inca Garcilaso de la Vega died. The idea was to pay a world-wide tribute to books and authors on this date, encouraging everyone to access books.

On the occasion of World Book and Copyright day, here are quotes by famous authors you can share with your loved ones.

1. ''That's the thing about books. They let you travel without moving your feet'' - Jhumpa Lahiri

2.''Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world'' - Malala Yousafzai

3. 'You can never get a cup of tea large enough or a book long enough to suit me'' - C.S. Lewis

4. “So many books, so little time.”

― Frank Zappa

5. “Good friends, good books, and a sleepy conscience: this is the ideal life.”

― Mark Twain

6. “Fairy tales are more than true: not because they tell us that dragons exist, but because they tell us that dragons can be beaten.”

― Neil Gaiman, Coraline

7. “If you only read the books that everyone else is reading, you can only think what everyone else is thinking.”

― Haruki Murakami, Norwegian Wood

8. “If one cannot enjoy reading a book over and over again, there is no use in reading it at all.”

― Oscar Wilde

9. “Books are the quietest and most constant of friends; they are the most accessible and wisest of counselors, and the most patient of teachers.”

― Charles W. Eliot

