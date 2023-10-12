Did you know there is even a day to especially celebrate the humble egg and acknowledge its contribution to global food consumption and overall well-being? Bet you did not hence, we got you sorted with some deets on the date, history, significance, celebration and theme of World Egg Day this year. World Egg Day 2023: Date, history, significance, celebration and theme this year (Photo by Twitter/WorldEgg365)

Date:

World Egg Day is celebrated on the second Friday of October each year and in 2023, World Egg Day will be marked on October 13.

History:

It goes back to 1996 when World Egg Day was established by the International Egg Commission, a global organisation dedicated to advancing the egg industry, to serve as an annual opportunity to promote the significance of eggs in human nutrition, food security and overall well-being. In other words, the IEC had initiated this day to raise awareness about the value of eggs and encourage their consumption as a source of high-quality protein, essential vitamins and minerals.

Significance:

World Egg Day is significant since eggs are not only an excellent source of high-quality protein, essential vitamins and minerals but also make an important part of a balanced diet, are a readily available and affordable source of nutrition that contribute to food security in regions with limited access to other protein sources, can be prepared in numerous ways and are a versatile ingredient in a wide range of culinary dishes.

Additionally, eggs are a sustainable food source that require fewer resources compared to some other protein sources and provide numerous health benefits that include supporting brain development, reducing the risk of certain diseases and aiding in weight management.

Greg Hinton, Chairman of the International Egg Commission (IEC), shared, “World Egg Day celebrates the egg as an incredibly unique, accessible and affordable source of protein and essential nutrients. Eggs can combat common nutrient deficiencies that often go unaddressed but are crucial for optimal health and performance. Beyond their nutritional powers, eggs are also one of the most environmentally sustainable animal-source proteins. They have the potential to play an increasingly important role that benefits both people and planet – all the more reason to celebrate eggs with us this year!”

Celebration:

According to International Egg Commission, since the first event in 1996, World Egg Day celebrations have grown and evolved. Last year saw over 100 countries across the globe celebrate World Egg Day on social media as well as the return of in-person events post-pandemic, including competitions, digital campaigns and festivals to mark the special day.

Theme:

World Egg Day 2023 theme ‘Eggs for a healthy future’ highlights the power of the egg in improving nutritional, societal and environmentally sustainable outcomes, leading to healthier futures for all. Greg Hinton asserted, “This year, we want to shine a spotlight on the important nutritional attributes of the egg, as well as its versatility, showcasing how it can be enjoyed in a wide variety of ways, any time of the day, all over the world.”

