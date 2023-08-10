World Elephant Day 2023: Date, history, significance and all you need to know

World Elephant Day is a global observance dedicated to raising awareness about the critical issues faced by elephants and advocating for their protection and conservation. This day serves as a platform to highlight the challenges elephants encounter, including habitat loss, poaching for ivory, human-elephant conflicts, and the need for better conservation efforts. This occasion aims to promote the importance of safeguarding these magnificent creatures for future generations and to encourage actions that contribute to their welfare and survival. It's a day to appreciate the vital role elephants play in maintaining ecosystems, as well as to support organizations and initiatives that work towards their preservation. From date to history here is everything you need to know about this day. (Also read: World Lion Day 2023: Date, history, significance and celebration )

When is World Elephant Day 2023?

World Elephant Day is the vehicle by which organizations and individuals can rally together to give voice to the issues threatening elephants. (Pixabay)

World Elephant Day will be observed globally on Saturday, August 12.

History of World Elephant Day

On August 12, 2012, Patricia Sims, a Canadian, and the Elephant Reintroduction Foundation of Thailand, an initiative of HM Queen Sirikit of Thailand, co-founded World Elephant Day. Patricia Sims has continued to oversee World Elephant Day ever since. It has partnered with 100 elephant conservation organisations globally since its beginning and has reached countless people all over the world. The fact that World Elephant Day has garnered millions of participants worldwide demonstrates how much people care about elephants and want to do anything they can to save them.

World Elephant Day significance

World Elephant Day is a platform for groups and individuals to come together and speak out about issues that harm elephants. Its "neutral" approach vision enables and supports all organisations and individuals to organise campaigns under the World Elephant Day banner, enabling everyone to work together to address this crucial global issue that necessitates collaboration across national boundaries and political divides. This potent, collective global voice offers individuals, decision-makers, legislators, and governments a means to develop and support conservation solutions that will make the world a safe place for elephants, animals, and habitats for future generations to appreciate.

