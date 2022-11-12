World Kindness Day: Know all about its date, history, significance

Someone rightly described that “kindness is giving hope to those who think they are all alone in this world” and now we can't unread this beautiful thought especially with World Kindness Day just around the corner. Kindness is an excellence of character that drives ethical decisions of one who is kind not for any reward or even recognition but because it is the right way to behave and the way one wishes others would act towards them.

Date and significance:

World Kindness Day, a global day to promote the importance of being kind to each other, yourself and to the world is celebrated worldwide on November 13. Its purpose is to reinforce that it is compassion that links us all together and has immense power of bridging the gap between nations.

History:

The history of the World Kindness Day dates back to 1997 when World Kindness Movement hosted the first conference in Tokyo, Japan to bring together like-minded organizations from across the world. It is observed in many countries like Canada, Australia, Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates. It was in 1998, that the day became an annual observance.

The kindness movement started gaining acceptance across the globe with each passing year. In 2005, the UK kindness movement began while in 2009 Singapore too joined the initiative. From UK (2010), Australia (2012), France (2015), USA (2018), by 2019 the World Kindness Movement had reached 27 countries. After its long journey of decades, the World Kindness Movement was finally recognized as an official NGO in Switzerland.

