World Laughter Day 2023: Jokes, wishes, messages, quotes, to share with friends and family

A hearty laughter can instantly make you feel good. It can be as a response to a joke, an exciting news or something amusing. When you giggle or chuckle, our body releases endorphins, the feel-good chemicals that make you experience pure joy and pleasure, something that may be missing from the life of many as a result of stressful life we are leading nowadays. Regarded as the best medicine, there is a variety of ways one can add laughter to their life - by watching a funny TV show, cartoons like Tom & Jerry, meeting friends, or doing laughter Yoga with your pals in the morning. (Also read: World Laughter Day 2023: Date, history, significance)

Laughter has many health benefits from soothing stress to improving immune system. It can also be used in social situations to lighten up a very tense situation. However, mocking or teasing someone with laughter defeats its purpose. World Laughter Day is celebrated every year to raise awareness about laughter and its many benefits. This year, the day is being observed on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

On this occasion, here's a compilation of jokes, wishes and quotes to share with your near and dear ones and laugh out loud.

Laughter Day Jokes

Sam asked his teacher if she is going to scold him for doing nothing and she said - 'No'. Sam was saved because he did nothing in his homework.

What falls, but never needs a bandage? The rain.

Husband sent a message to his wife with one spelling mistake. 'I wish you were her.' And now he is in trouble.

My uncle named his dogs Timex and Rolex. They're his watch dogs.

Why do oranges wear sunscreen? So they don't peel.

Laughter Day Wishes

“Wishing a very Happy World Laughter Day full of healthy laughs and hilarious jokes to make it a good day.”

“No matter how many tensions surround us, but we can always keep them at bay by sharing good laughs.”

“On the occasion of World Laughter Day, I pray many more laughs for you to make this life a better one for you.”

Laughter Day quotes

With the fearful strain that is on me night and day, if I did not laugh, I should die.” — Abraham Lincoln

A day without laughter is a day wasted. — Charlie Chaplin

The human race has only one really effective weapon and that is laughter -Mark Twain

