World Maritime Day 2023: Date, history, theme, significance and all you need to know

World Maritime Day highlights the importance of maritime safety, security and the marine environment, and is celebrated on the last Thursday in September. The word 'maritime' is derived from the Latin word 'maritimus', meaning 'of the sea'. The day is a celebration of the vital role that every maritime officer, service agent and seafarer plays in each and every one of our personal lives. It is an opportunity to draw attention to the value of safe and sustainable shipping and the need to preserve the marine environment. Life at sea is challenging. Long hours, unstable pay and the emotional strain of being away from family for weeks or months at a time can be very difficult. This day celebrates the role that seafarers, shipping companies and maritime organisations have played in connecting the world through the vast system of oceans and rivers. (Also read: World Rabies Day 2023: Date, history, theme, significance and all you need to know )

When is World Maritime Day 2023

World Maritime Day is celebrated on the last Thursday of September each year. This year it will be celebrated on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

World Maritime Day 2023 theme

The theme for World Maritime Day 2023 is "MARPOL at 50 - Our commitment continues". The organisation has a long history of using a strong regulatory framework to protect the environment from the impacts of shipping, and the theme underlines its continued commitment to this important work.

World Maritime Day history

The International Maritime Organisation was established in 1948 to oversee the shipping industry. The IMO maintains a comprehensive structure covering technological cooperation, environmental regulation, legal recourse and the safety of every member of its workforce. Creating sustainable working conditions for its international workforce has long been a top priority for the International Maritime Organisation. To prepare for a green future, the IMO is working to create an institutional structure. Recent measures include the introduction of cutting-edge technology, creative methods, effective training and enhanced security. The International Maritime Organisation proclaimed the last Thursday in September each year as World Maritime Day, decades after it was founded. Each year a theme is chosen.

Significance of World Maritime Day

World Maritime Day holds immense significance as it serves as a global platform for recognizing and celebrating the pivotal role of the maritime industry in connecting nations, facilitating international trade, and ensuring the world's prosperity. It emphasizes the importance of safety, security, and environmental sustainability in maritime activities, highlighting the collective responsibility of nations to safeguard oceans and waterways. Moreover, World Maritime Day underscores the critical contributions of seafarers and maritime professionals who work tirelessly to maintain the flow of goods and energy, making it a day of appreciation and reflection on the vital role of the maritime sector in global economic and environmental stewardship.

