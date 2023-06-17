World Sickle Cell Awareness Day is observed on June 19th each year to raise awareness about sickle cell disease (SCD) and its impact on individuals, families and communities worldwide. Sickle cell disease is a genetic blood disorder characterised by abnormal red blood cells that take on a crescent or sickle shape and these irregularly shaped cells can cause blockages in blood vessels, leading to a variety of health complications.

Date:

World Sickle Cell Awareness Day 2023: Date, history, significance and celebration

History:

World Sickle Cell Awareness Day has its origins in a United Nations General Assembly resolution adopted on December 22, 2008. The resolution recognised sickle cell disease as a global health concern and designated June 19th as the official day to raise awareness about the disease worldwide.

The resolution was a response to the pressing need for increased awareness and attention to sickle cell disease, which affects millions of people globally, particularly those of African, Mediterranean, Middle Eastern and South Asian descent. Sickle cell disease is a major public health issue, causing significant morbidity and mortality in affected individuals.

World Sickle Cell Awareness Day was established to address the lack of understanding, limited access to healthcare and social stigma associated with sickle cell disease. It aims to draw attention to the challenges faced by individuals and families affected by the disease and to advocate for improved healthcare services, research, and support systems.

Significance:

The purpose of this awareness day is to educate the public about the challenges faced by individuals living with sickle cell disease and to advocate for improved healthcare services, early diagnosis and effective treatment options. It also aims to reduce the stigma and misconceptions surrounding the disease, promoting empathy, support and inclusivity for those affected.

Additionally, this day serves as a platform to recognise the strength and resilience of individuals living with sickle cell disease and their families. It highlights their daily struggles, achievements, and the need for support networks and resources to enhance their quality of life.

By increasing awareness and understanding of sickle cell disease, World Sickle Cell Awareness Day strives to foster a more compassionate and inclusive society. It encourages advocacy, research and policy changes to ensure that individuals with sickle cell disease receive the care and support they need to lead fulfilling lives.

Celebration:

On World Sickle Cell Awareness Day, various activities take place to promote understanding and solidarity. These include educational campaigns, community events, fundraisers, and blood drives. Efforts are made to emphasise the importance of regular screenings, access to quality healthcare and ongoing research to improve the lives of individuals with sickle cell disease.