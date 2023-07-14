World Youth Skills Day 2023: The youth are the future of the country. It is important to recognise the talents that the youths of the country have and be an important catalyst in making them acquire more skills. The future development of the country lies on the firm shoulders of the skilled youths. Be it skilled work, or employment or entrepreneurship, it is important to have the required skill set for performing in the work. World Youth Skills Day is the day to observe the skills of the youth and understand the steps that the nation and the world need to take to ensure that their skill sets are highlighted, and they become more skilled with time.

World Youth Skills Day 2023: Date, history, significance

As we gear up to celebrate World Youth Skills Day, here are a few important facts to know about the special day:

Date:

World Youth Skills Day is celebrated on July 15 every year. According to United Nations, " Technological advancements and shifting labour market dynamics increasingly call for agile and adaptable skill sets. It is crucial that we empower young people to navigate these changes effectively. Technical and vocational education and training (TVET) is well placed to meet these demands by reducing access barriers to the world of work, ensuring that skills gained are relevant, recognised and certified, promoting green skills and practices, and offering skills development opportunities for youth who are not in education, employment and training."

History:

The United Nations declared World Youth Skills Day on July 15 in 2014. Since then, the special day is celebrated every year on the same day. The day was declared to create awareness for the youths about the importance of having the required skill sets for the job at hand.

Significance:

The theme of this year's World Youth Skills Day is - Skilling teachers, trainers and youth for a transformative future. This year, World Youth Skills Day aims to highlight the important role that teachers and educators play in shaping the youth.

