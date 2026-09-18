Bored of basic desserts? Here’s how to personalise your ice cream with unique flavours, textures and toppings

There is a popular saying that we always have a separate stomach for dessert. Naturally, desserts are often the most anticipated course of any meal. But why settle for something predictable the next time you dine out? You can customise the next time you dine out, or you can make your special right at home. Desserts provide plenty of room for creativity, allowing you to experiment with unexpected flavour and texture combinations and personalise every scoop to suit your mood!ALSO READ: Confused by restaurant menus? 8 tips to order a satisfying meal without feeling overwhelmed

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Sangeeta Nagar, director of smöoy India, an ice cream brand, told HT Lifestyle how people can personalise their dessert experience by combining different flavours, introducing contrasting textures, and choosing toppings that complement the base.

Flavour

The first is to choose the base flavour. What should you go for? Each option has a distinct flavour profile, and the base sets the direction for the rest of your dessert.

“Fruit-based flavours can work well for a fresher, lighter combination, while chocolate, caramel and nut-based options can be used for richer pairings. A yoghurt-based dessert, with its naturally light and tangy character, also gives plenty of room for experimenting with sweeter or fruitier additions,” Sangeeta distinguished the base flavours.

You can also combine two flavours. Although some pairings may seem unusual on paper, she believed they can taste surprisingly delicious together.

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Ensure you are balancing your ice cream bowl well.

Texture

{{^usCountry}} What should the texture be like: smooth, crunchy, or velvety? Sangeeta believed you can combine several different textures in one dessert. Fresh fruit can add a juicy bite, while chocolate pieces or biscuits can make it more decadent. Contrasting textures can also make every spoonful more interesting. This is why toppings are not merely decorative; they determine the texture of the top layer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What should the texture be like: smooth, crunchy, or velvety? Sangeeta believed you can combine several different textures in one dessert. Fresh fruit can add a juicy bite, while chocolate pieces or biscuits can make it more decadent. Contrasting textures can also make every spoonful more interesting. This is why toppings are not merely decorative; they determine the texture of the top layer. {{/usCountry}}

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Right toppings

There are so many toppings to choose from, including fresh fruit, nuts, seeds, chocolate, and sauces. But how do you ensure the flavours remain balanced? There is a simple hack.

Sangeeta recommended, “A useful way to approach it is to think about balance. If the base is already sweet, fruit or nuts can add contrast. If the flavour is fruity or tangy, a richer topping can create a different kind of combination. And there is always the option of keeping it simple. A few well-chosen toppings can work just as well as a bowl filled with several different ingredients.”

What defines a right combination? The expert assured, "In the end, there is no need to get the combination ‘right’. Sometimes the most enjoyable dessert is simply the one that matches your mood that day."

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