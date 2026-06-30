Chef Sanjeev Kapoor wears guest judge's hat as he is set to appear on MasterChef Australia: When and where to watch

Come July, and chef Sanjeev Kapoor will be gracing your screen with an appearance on MasterChef. Not India, but Australia. The celebrated chef and Padma Shri winner has previously appeared on seasons 3 and 4 of the Indian edition of MasterChef. Now, he will appear on the currently airing season of MasterChef Australia.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor joins MasterChef Australia as a guest judge.

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In an interview with NDTV, the chef spoke about his experience on MasterChef Australia, revealing that he travelled to Australia for a guest appearance on the show. He also confessed that he had never travelled such a long distance for a single episode, and it was a fun experience.

Sanjeev Kapoor's experience on MasterChef Australia

Praising the professionalism he experienced on the sets of MasterChef Australia, Kapoor revealed, “At MasterChef Australia, everyone is very professional in the way they manage everything. More importantly, they said they would begin at 'this time' and finish at 'that time', and they did…which does not happen in shows in our country. That was very heartening and very good to see.”

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Chef Sanjeev Kapoor talks about his guest appearance on MasterChef Australia.

{{^usCountry}} He also praised the show for striking a balance between competition and heartwarming moments. "The contestants were completely immersed in what they were doing. It was exciting to see because, in terms of competitive cooking on television, if there is one show that has cracked the code for keeping it competitive yet very likeable and lovable, I think MasterChef Australia tops the chart. I think they lead, and the rest follow," he said. When can you watch the episode? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also praised the show for striking a balance between competition and heartwarming moments. "The contestants were completely immersed in what they were doing. It was exciting to see because, in terms of competitive cooking on television, if there is one show that has cracked the code for keeping it competitive yet very likeable and lovable, I think MasterChef Australia tops the chart. I think they lead, and the rest follow," he said. When can you watch the episode? {{/usCountry}}

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MasterChef Australia airs on Sundays at 7 pm and Monday to Wednesday at 7:30 pm on Network 10 and 10 Play. In India, viewers can stream the latest season on JioHotstar. Sanjeev Kapoor appears as a guest judge on Sunday, July 5.

Sanjeev Kapoor's experience with MasterChef

Recently, during his appearance on a podcast with journalist Vir Sanghvi, Kapoor revealed why he had not joined the cooking reality TV show during the first season, even after being approached by the makers. According to him, they did not meet his condition, which was getting paid one rupee more than Akshay Kumar.

The chef confessed that he knew there was no one else who could do it but him. It was quite obvious to him, but the makers still insisted he do the show with the agreed amount. When they refused his conditions, the chef did not sign the show. However, he joined in season 3 because they agreed to pay him what he had asked for.

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